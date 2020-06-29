The latest Executive Order signed by Gov. Wanda Vázquez on Sunday enables more Puerto Rico government workers to return to work, but keeps the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. islandwide curfew in place until July 22.
Government agencies are required to establish a work plan with the necessary health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Government agencies that provide services to residents can open to the public starting July 6.
“The precautionary measures that are mandatory are the use of a mask, scarf or cloth to cover the mouth and nose at all times; maintain a minimum space of six feet between people when visiting an establishment, store, restaurant, cinema or office; and avoid unnecessary crowds,” the governor said in a statement.
Meanwhile, public and private schools, as well as colleges and universities, must also prepare a health and safety protocol plan, with the aim of reopening their facilities for the upcoming school year.
“Public schools and private schools that are scheduled to start in mid-August must prepare work plans to reopen campuses according to the health and safety parameters” established by the Centers for Disease Control, the Puerto Rico Health Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Casinos are also allowed to reopen, with a maximum capacity of 75 percent. Some sporting events and entertainment venues are also allowed to reopen, following the established health and safety protocols.
