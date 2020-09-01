Despite the fact that cement sale and production boomed in July, the registered increase could be due to the accumulated demand after several months of commercial paralysis and to the distribution of federal and local funds over the past months, but not strictly to a rebound in the construction sector, industry experts say.
According to the most recent data by the Statistics Institute (SI), last July 1,319,000 cement bags weighing 94 pounds were produced and 1,424,000 were sold, which represent an increase of 31.3 percent and 23.8 percent, respectively, when compared to data obtained by the same date in 2019.
In the accumulated period from January to July of calendar year 2020, cement production totaled nearly 6.5 billion bags of 94 pounds, compared to nearly 7.3 billion bags in the same period of calendar year 2019. This represented a decrease of 11.1 percent. Likewise, cement sales totaled over 7.1 billion bags of 94 pounds in the accumulative of 2020, compared to roughly 8 billion bags in the same period of the calendar year 2019, representing a decrease of 10.4 percent.
Architect Umberto Donato, president of the Associated General Contractors - Puerto Rico Chapter (AGC-PR), observed that the increase in cement production and sales reflected as of May is caused by two main reasons: infrastructural construction works, which were suspended on March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restarted in May; and the impact of the money received to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, which has caused increases in private construction works, such as swimming pools and home improvements.
"Although we expect it to eventually occur, the industry has yet to see a steady and sustainable increase in job activity due to federal rebuilding funds. When this happens, we will also see a rebound in jobs, which we have not seen at the moment. Between December 2019 and July 2020, 6,500 jobs were lost," Donato said.
He was echoed by the president of the Concrete Puerto Rican Association (APC by its Spanish initials), Elvin Figueroa, who underscored that individual works have increased as a result of the claim payments after the earthquakes, and federal aid, which may have caused the increase in cement production and sales.
"Funds for large works are running very slowly. Once the major CDBG-R3 projects start running, the industry should rebound," he affirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.