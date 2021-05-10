The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado Santiago, was present at the "Extraordinary Meeting of Ministers of of the Americas," where a delegation of ministers, vice ministers, and other representatives of the tourism industry in the Americas participated in a meeting organized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
The event, which was held last weekend in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, gave way for tourism leaders in the region to commit to jointly reactivate tourism, making the sector a general priority and adopting international protocols.
According to the latest UNWTO data, world tourism recorded its worst year in 2020, with a 73-percent drop in international arrivals. The global health crisis has caused the loss of millions of jobs and has put hundreds of companies on the ropes in the region of the Americas, which is highly dependent on the tourism sector.
Considering this background, the UNWTO and the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic convened the activity, which brought together 16 ministers and four vice ministers of Tourism from 18 countries, in person and virtually.
"The reactivation of the tourism sector is one of the main priorities of the Government of Puerto Rico, recognizing the vital role that the industry plays in helping to promote socioeconomic development and the recovery and creation of jobs on the island. For this reason, we thank the World Tourism Organization for inviting us to be part of this important meeting, as well as the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic for receiving us in their country," Mercado said.
He added that the forum "has been of great benefit to continue directing the recovery of tourism, following a strategic plan and in collaboration with other tourist destinations, not only in the Caribbean region and the Americas, but also globally."
The event began on May 7 with a welcome message by the Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado, followed by speeches by the Secretary General of the WTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, and the president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader.
During his message, Pololikashvili said that "restoring confidence in travel is an essential first step in resuming tourism, bringing hope to millions of people in the Americas, and boosting overall recovery."
The day's agenda included topics on: the perspective of the Member States; the perspective of international organizations and their vision on the strategic value of tourism; the perspective of the private sector; the importance of public-private collaboration; and the mobilization of investments for sustainable development through tourism, among other related issues.
Additionally, the results and recommendations of the Global Tourism Crisis Committee created by the UNWTO to advise on the management of the pandemic from the perspective of tourism were presented. The meeting also included a debate on the tourism of the future and the redesign of the sector, and the relevance of the sector in economic policies for the region's recovery and development.
At the end of the meeting, the participants signed the "Declaration of Punta Cana," an Agreement of Understanding where tourism leaders in the region reaffirm the responsibility and commitment to make tourism a pillar of sustainable development, in order to ensure an effective action plan for rapid and safe post-COVID recovery. This agreement also gives priority to the adoption of unified international protocols for the restart of tourism, within the framework of the health policies and regulations of each country.
Likewise, it is committed to innovation and digital transformation, to continue advancing in sustainable tourism and reinforcing the support mechanisms for workers and companies most affected, among other measures established in the declaration.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. established a Health and Safety Program with guides and certifications required for all tourism companies operating on the Island. Therefore, Puerto Rico has been recognized worldwide as a leading destination that promotes safe and responsible tourism. By signing this collaborative agreement, we reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Puerto Rico to offer our visitors a world-class tourist destination with high health standards. We continue to work hand in hand with our industry partners and government agencies in the recovery of tourism and focused on preparing the destination for an eventual reopening to international tourism," Mercado stated.
The "Meeting of Ministers of Tourism of the Americas" included representatives from Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Jamaica, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.