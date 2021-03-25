The interim president of the Public Corporation for the Supervision and Insurance of Cooperatives of Puerto Rico (Cossec by its Spanish acronym), Mabel Jiménez Miranda, reported that the co-op sector registered an increase of over 1.5 billion in shares and deposits at the close of the last quarter of 2020 compared to the 2019 statistics.
After analyzing the statistics around the actions and savings of the island's co-op members, Jiménez Miranda expressed feeling confident that the data corresponding to the first quarter will reflect continuity.
"The statistics on stocks and deposits that include savings certificates, certificates and deposits of cooperatives, checking accounts, deposit accounts, IRA accounts, deposits of public funds and certain events conclude that during the year 2020 there was an increase of 1,507,763,984, compared to 2019," she stated.
Jiménez Miranda was confident that during the first quarter of this year "we can exceed the 8,332,193,695.47 shares and deposits registered in Cossec during the period from January to March 2020. It is extraordinary news for the cooperative sector, in addition, it reflects that the Citizens know the importance of associating with savings and credit cooperatives, as well as the benefits they provide to their members."
Likewise, the corporation informed that during 2020, the savings and deposits total was 9,707,924,659.
Moreover, the executive opined that the growth of shares and deposits in co-ops marks “a historic moment in Puerto Rico. Undoubtedly, this increase is largely due to the financial aid received from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it seems to have awakened in Puerto Ricans the importance of having savings habits in local cooperatives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.