AFAR, the world’s leading travel media brand that inspires and guides travelers to have deeper, richer, and more meaningful experiences, revealed today the winners of their fifth-annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards. Puerto Rico was chosen by the AFAR travelers, as the no. 1 Caribbean island.
AFAR extolled the island’s beauty and vibrant culture: “White sand beaches and tropical rain forests with bioluminescent bays. Colorful street art and lively salsa dancing after sundown. Freshly cooked mofongo. Sweet aged rum. Need we say more about Puerto Rico’s allure?”
Other winners were Paris, voted the no. 1 city in Europe and for Arts and Culture. New York City was voted the no. 1 city in North America.
AFAR said it hopes that the winners will help inspire its readers when it is safe to travel again, indirectly referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
“After the tourism industry has been so heavily impacted by the current pandemic, being chosen for this designation is an honor, and demonstrates the opportunity that exists to amplify the island’s diverse offerings for visitors. In Puerto Rico we have so much to offer, and when the time is right, visitors will not only experience an amazing vacation, but will know their trip is making an impact on the lives of the people of Puerto Rico,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
This recognition is the result of more than 150,000 votes from AFAR readers to honor favorite places and companies nominated by AFAR editors. Puerto Rico will be featured on AFAR.com and in the January/February 2021 issue of AFAR magazine.
