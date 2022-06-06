San Juan, Puerto Rico--- Entrepreneurs on the island will have the opportunity to participate in a varied program of conferences offered by local and international experts, as well as establish business contacts during the BizCon Expo 2022, a summit event set to be held by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) on June 9 and 10, 2022 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan.
"We have focused the agenda this year on offering information on a series of key issues that are economically affecting entrepreneurs and businesses," said CPA and past PRCC President Luis Torres Llompart, who chairs the PRCC BizCon + Expo 2022. "We strongly encourage all entrepreneurs to participate in this event and all its conferences. The information they will receive will allow them to make more informed and intelligent business decisions," he added.
For his part, PRCC President Luis Gierbolini said that "given the multiple challenges facing our business class, the Chamber of Commerce has decided to assume a leadership role, as the voice of the private sector, to contribute to the strengthening of our competitiveness. This event is a step in that direction, providing our entrepreneurs with highly relevant information from world-class experts in various topics that are essential to doing business."
With an expected attendance of over 300 executives and entrepreneurs, the topics to be discussed have been chosen to provide an international perspective. They include the transition to a new energy paradigm, the economic impact of climate change, investment opportunities in real estate, the plan for the recovery of Puerto Rico, innovative business strategies in agriculture, as well as the global outlook for the tourism industry.
Torres Llompart said that business delegations from the state of Florida’s chambers of commerce are expected to participate in the event. He also announced that attendees will enjoy access at no additional cost to networking sessions, business exhibitions, forums and awards ceremonies.
On the issue of Puerto Rico's recovery, Torres Llompart stated that this is Puerto Rico's last chance to effectively manage what is the largest amount of money ever granted to any jurisdiction in the United States’ history. To discuss this topic, the event will feature the participation of Hon. Pedro R. Pierluisi, Governor of Puerto Rico; the Hon. William Rodríguez, Secretary of the Department of Housing; and Eng. Manuel Laboy, Executive Director of COR3 (Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience).
Other high-profile speakers include Michael D. Brown, President & CEO of Travel + Leisure Co., who will provide an overview of the global tourism industry, the effects of the pandemic and the opportunities in this sector; and Frances A. Colón, PhD, an expert in climate science, technology and public policy and a member of President Biden's Council of Science and Technology Advisors, who will give a lecture on climate change and its economic impact.
The discussion of energy issues at the event will be handled by Javier Rúa-Jovet, Director of Public Policy of the Solar Energy and Storage Association of Puerto Rico; Eng. Edison Avilés-Deliz, President of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau; Fernando Gil-Enseñat, Esq., President of the PREPA Governing Board, Francisco Berríos Portela, Director of the Public Energy Policy Program of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico; and Mr. Michael Grimm, Senior Investment Officer, Office of Loan Programs, U.S. Department of Energy.
The PRCC will present at the event the awaited results of its 2022 Consumer Confidence Index and the 2022 Entrepreneur Confidence Index. According to Torres Llompart, the Chamber of Commerce has taken the presentation of these indices as a new ongoing project, starting from the celebration of BizCon Expo 2022.
As part of the conference agenda, the impact of blockchain ecosystems on the business environment will be discussed with a panel that will feature the participation of the Lcdo. Fernando Velázquez, CPA, Finance Director at the Blockchain Trade Center; Ángel García, Account Director, Enterprise Sales - Marketing Cloud at Salesforce; and Ubaldo M. Córdova-Figueroa, PhD, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research at the University of Puerto Rico.
A technology used to digitally record assets and transactions, blockchain has high economic potential and is considered one of the bases for the so-called Web3. Its applications include the exchange of cryptocurrency and smart contracts. The increasing focus on information decentralization has led to an upward trend in the use of blockchain technology. Market research firm Statista projects that the global blockchain market will increase from $11.5 billion this year to nearly $163 billion by 2027.
"We want entrepreneurs to understand that blockchain is a revolutionary technology that opens the door to what is envisioned as a new world in digital transactions, which will have a huge impact on the way we do business, including tax aspects related to the exchange with cryptocurrencies," Torres Llompart explained.
Recognizing the importance of food security and sovereignty for the island, the event will address the agriculture sector from the point of view of innovative business strategies, with the participation of Vanessa Piñeiro Solano, President of the Puerto Rico Farmers Foundation and Director of the Puerto Rico Farm Bureau; Jorge Ramírez, Director of Walmart's Agroempresarios program; Ariel Torres Ramos, President of the Board of Directors of Supermercados Selectos; and Miguel A. Rosario Torres, founder of Ricura Caribeña.
In addition, the Chamber announced that the University Chapters of the PRCC will hold their annual business congress concurrently with the PRCC BizCon + Expo 2022.
To register for the BizCon 2022 event, please access this link https://camarapr.org/wp-content/uploads/GROW-2022-Kit.pdf
Business exhibition and conference hours will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will run until 5:30 p.m. For more information or to register to attend the PRCC BizCon, those interested may call 787-721-6060, ext. 2241 or via email at fmartinez@camarapr.net.
About the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce:
The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization with a business perspective that represents a wide range of trade and industry sectors, whether large or small, with multisectoral representation with the purpose of strengthening economic development and progress based on the pillars of free enterprise to ensure business certainty and improve the quality of life of all Puerto Ricans. The organization also serves as a spokesperson for business in Puerto Rico, representing all commercial, industrial, professional activities and those that constitute the fundamental basis of the Puerto Rican economy. For more information, you can access www.camarapr.org, or on our social networks of Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
