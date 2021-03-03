The San Salvador "Pirucho Coop" Energy Cooperative in Caguas became the island's first solar energy co-op, after the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) certified it as a supplier of electricity service to at least eight residencies in its initial stage.
The residential clients that will benefit from this co-op will pay a rate of $0.2083 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for at least three years, according to the resolution published by the PREB.
"The Energy Bureau certifies the Petitioner as an Energy Cooperative. In addition, the Energy Bureau authorizes the Petitioner to begin operations, in accordance with the provisions of Act 57-2014; of Act 258-2018; Act 239-2004; Regulation 8701; and Regulation 9117," the resolution reads.
The eight partners will receive the service through solar panels installed on the roofs of the residences. Each system contains a battery, an inverter, an isolator switch, and a counter. Seven of the systems have 14 solar panels, while an eighth system has 27 panels, the PREB said.
The solar energy co-op estimated its annual operational expenses at $6,339, divided by $5,084 for a reserve and replacement fund, $408 for administrative expenses, $102 for preventive maintenance expenses, $107 for repairs, and $639 for insurance costs.
According to the Bureau, the reserve and replacement fund "serves the purpose of establishing a reserve for future expansion of the Petitioner's electrical system and in case of the need to replace any existing equipment."
Pircuho Coop inaugurated its solar community in October 2020. The transformation of the community —the most remote from the center of Caguas— towards solar energy began after the onslaught of Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Althoughit currently benefits eight residences, it aims to impact 450 out of 700 families.
Community Effort Lauded
The former senator under the Popular Democratic Party, Eduardo Bhatia, celebrated the certification, stating that "the monopoly" of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority "is gradually coming to an end."
"This is the first electric Coop authorized and in operations in the history of Puerto Rico under Act 258-2018," Bhatia explained, alluding the Puerto Rico Energy Cooperatives Act authored by himself and then-Sen. Larry Seilhamer, who is now the designated secretary of State.
"In a not-too-distant future they should be several cooperatives offering electricity in mostly rural areas," he affirmed.
Read the Energy Bureau's resolution (in Spanish) below:
