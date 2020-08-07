The enactment of the executive order that disavowing casino operations has been a devastating blunder for Puerto Rico's casino industry and economy, said representatives of this sector.
"The unilateral decision taken on July 16 to close the 16 casinos that operate on our island is, not only regrettable, but also a death threat to the livelihood of thousands of Puerto Rican families and the national economy, to which it contributed $145,840,223.00 in the year fiscal 2018-2019 - an increase of 3.42 percent over the previous fiscal year," said Sigfrido de Jesús, general manager of Casino del Mar in La Concha Resort.
De Jesús pointed out that the owners, operators, management, and employees of the casino industry in Puerto Rico have unreservedly implemented rigorous hygiene protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each casino invested an average of $125,000 in cleaning and disinfecting measures, physical distancing, employee and customer considerations - as well as a protocol to respond to possible contagion cases.
Moreover, the operation is highly regulated and each casino has a Gaming Inspector to ensure compliance with the protocols and regulations of this industry.
“Despite the considerable expense, we saw it as a socially responsible investment in the health and safety of our employees, customers and suppliers, which in turn contributes to the industry's sustainability. However, since March 16, when the emergency began, we have only been able to operate for two weeks," said Ismael Vega, general manager of the Casino Metro at the Sheraton Puerto Rico.
Vega explained that beyond the impact on the 3,000 direct jobs, the paralysis of the casino industry represents a devastating domino effect for complementary industries that provide products and services to casinos and the 7,000 jobs that these, in turn, generate. The outlook is even more bleak in the face of the reality that all of these people who had to be laid off again are no longer eligible for additional unemployment benefits.
To complete the devastating image presented by Gov. Wanda Vázquez's measure, Miguel A. Vega, president and chief executive officer of HI Development Puerto Rico and operator of three casinos, added that it impacts the first educational institution in Puerto Rico, the University of Puerto Rico, which received in the past fiscal year $66,284,381 for its operational fund; to the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), which received $57,461,048; and to the General Fund of Puerto Rico, which received $22,094,794.
In the PRTC's case, the operational capacity of an agency representing the industry is jeopardized, which in its own right is an important source of economic activity for Puerto Rico.
There are 16 casinos in Puerto Rico: three in San Juan and Ponce; two in Mayagüez and Carolina; and one in Aguadilla, Bayamón, Caguas, Guayanilla, Río Grande, and Manatí. These were not included by the government of Puerto Rico in the CARES Act (“CRF Assistance Program to Tourism Industry”), an investment of $ 50,000,000 in federal funds to provide emergency assistance to businesses in the tourism industry, for necessary related expenses over the coronavirus emergency.
"We request [Vázquez] to allow us to operate with all the existing control measures and restrictions to be able to continue contributing to the country's economy and to continue its reactivation," Jesús said.
