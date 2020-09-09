The owners, operators and employees of 15 Casinos in Puerto Rico held a virtual press conference urging the government to open these establishments soon and to immediately allow its more than 3,000 employees back to the workforce.

Since March 16, and after having operated in July for two weeks, casinos were closed again with the enforcement of EO-2020-054.

Casinos in Puerto Rico are paralyzed and reporting a blunder to the more than 3,000 direct jobs and the over 80,000 employees in the tourism industry that have also been affected. In a joint missive signed by multiple workers from various casinos, they claim that he outlook looks even more bleak given the reality that many of those people who had to be laid off in March and again in July have not yet received their unemployment benefits, lacking income to support their families.

"Decisions to shut down casino operations have been made unfounded, and without having evaluated all the rigorous and strict measures taken by this group. It is time now that closings are made using empirical evidence or tracking that supports said decision. This closure has been disastrous and affects the livelihoods, physical and mental health of hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rican families every day. Many of these families are led by women, who have been unable to pay for their housing, buy food, school supplies and have a health plan for their children and relatives," the statement reads.

They noted that this closure has a direct impact on Puerto Rico's economy, underscoring that the industry contributes nearly $150 million to the budget for the University of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., and the General Fund.

"Casino closures endanger the operational capacity of the University of Puerto Rico and the Tourism Co., thus affecting their employees, professors, and students. It is our University where the future of thousands of Puerto Ricans is forged and the Tourism Co. is the main agency responsible for the tourism industry and its promotion, essential for the support of more than 80,000 Puerto Ricans and one of the most important economic activities of the island," they added.

Puerto Rico Casinos Demand Reopening Each casino invested an average of $125,000 to ensure health protocols

In the missive, they state that casinos took "very seriously" the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and implemented "rigorous" disinfection protocols, as well as other measures, such as taking customer's temperatures, enforcing mask use and social distancing, among others.

"Meanwhile, it is frustrating to see daily images of illegal machine operations in countless establishments, without any type of safety, hygiene or distancing measures. This is extremely unfair and intolerable, contrary to the law. We ask that immediate action be taken," they denounced.

As such, they urged Gov. Wanda Vázquez and her Medical Task Force to reconsider their stances on allowing these establishments to operate.

"We all have a responsibility to achieve a balance that protects physical health, as well as mental health and financial health. The Casinos of Puerto Rico are committed to fully comply with our part. We are ready to receive the public, providing a safe and leisure space," they underscored.

The statements were signed by: