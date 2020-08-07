The winds and rains of tropical storm Isaias spoiled many of the farm crops throughout Puerto Rico. The biggest loss was in plantains, which is estimated to be over 40 percent, and a shortage is expected in the coming months.
In order for consumers to be part of farmers' recovery, PRoduce has led an initiative with Puerto Rican social companies and business owners to buy as many plantains as possible in the coming weeks and mitigate losses.
● Pinta Gelato developed two new flavors: one made of green plantains with cinnamon date cookies, and another with sweet plantains and cinnamon syrup.
● Tortillas Doña Lola modified its production line to produce frozen tostones ready to fry at home, and thus extend the product's longevity for up to six months.
● Nilus, a company that rescues affordable and nutritious food for people with low incomes, is selling plantains to soup kitchens.
● Me Mi Ma created a yogurt coffee cake with pieces of sweet plantain and pineapple topped with brown sugar crumble and walnuts.
● Din Nutre will increase its production of platanutres (plantain chips) with plátano criollo (creole plantain).
● Restaurants La Alcapurria Quemá and Cocina Abierta will include plantain-based foods in their menus for the next weeks.
● 'Take a sip' supports the project by donating boxes of their Jamaican flower drink to thank those who order plantains through the PRoduce Market.
All these products will be available through the app, which will also offer fresh plantains while they last. The initiative urges other interested entrepreneurs to join the ‘Plátanos de Isaías’ initiative to buy plantains or contact PRoduce to facilitate access to the product.
"We are very happy that other projects have joined the initiative to use this product as the protagonist, they have become creative to support our producers. This shows us that this type of effort is replicable beyond emergencies with other products, particularly when they are in season and there are surpluses. Together we can ensure that the harvest is not lost," said Martín Louzao, co-founder of the virtual market.
PRoduce has worked similar initiatives with farmers in the south after the January earthquakes, and with crops that would have been lost at the beginning of quarantine due to the closure of markets and restaurants.
'Plátanos de Isaías' and other products can be ordered at PuertoRicoProduce.com/mercado. Cybernauts can also find recipes at PuertoRicoProduce.com/blog/platanos-de-isaias.
