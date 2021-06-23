Higher incomes generated through federal financial-assistance programs, flexible work models and lingering health concerns are some of the issues that local businesses and their respective Human Resources departments are facing head-on as the COVID-19 pandemic has redefined corporate environments and employment expectations.
Wanda Piña Ramírez, a partner at The Human Factor Consulting Group Inc., said during the second edition of the “ESCAPE Laboral 2021” master class that businesses have had trouble bringing back staff or recruiting employees.
“All the channels have said, all the people are commenting, and all the Human Resources chats say that there are no people. We have seen how salaries have skyrocketed in all positions... all this as a result of desperation because we do not have people to work,” she stated.
According to Piña, there is a “talent war” as a result of COVID-19, unemployment, and the additional Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and federal financial benefits.
By September, when classes will be given in-classroom and PUA benefits will end, individuals who are currently unemployed are expected to reenter the workforce. However, Piña raised the question of whether they would actually want to return or if they can be relied to do so. There’s also the fact that some workers reinvented themselves during the pandemic and are now operating their own businesses, implying there is less talent available.
“Therefore, we can’t put our hopes up for September; we have to place hope in what we have today and work with the reality of a new work system, a new way of seeing it ,where we manage risks and are spokespersons at all times of positivism and a new morale,” she asserted.
Until then, businesses must outline their policies on resuming regular operations, such as asking employees to return to the office or keep a remote or hybrid model. “If we say what is sought, what is expected, it is greater flexibility. From now on, we will not be able to bring all those models that we have seen over time,” Piña explained, adding that “upskilling” and “reskilling” would also be useful tools to aid staff and bolster efficiency.
Since the gradual reactivation of the economy, there have been various job fairs in hopes of boosting Puerto Rico’s historically low labor-force participation rate, but companies and entities reported low attendance at these events. Given the panorama of greater federal financial assistance available, Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera Santiago asserted that many people have declined to join the labor market because “when they add and subtract, they do not see a benefit.”
The secretary reiterated that it is not right to reject a job offer to continue receiving unemployment benefits. “I believe that welfare benefits have a purpose and I believe that they should also be put to proper use. That is, there is no fraud and that it is real when people need it. Unfortunately, fraud situations continue to arise. A person who continues to declare under oath that he is unemployed and was called to work and stayed at home is committing fraud,” he stated.
Concerning the labor participation rate, Rivera said that “it has practically been at 40 percent all this time and it is the people who work. It is 60 percent [in the U.S. mainland] and in other countries of the world, it is 65 percent. That lets us see that we have a problem in Puerto Rico about how we get people to enter the labor market. We are not doing something right for people to move, so we have to reexamine the governmental apparatus and how social aid works. Also, how can we make the labor market profitable.”
Meanwhile, there is the issue of handling workers who are averse to the COVID-19 vaccine. Although by federal law, employers are allowed to require their staff to get the vaccinations, Piña recommended assessing the situation in a way that those employees who haven’t or don’t want to get vaccinated “don’t feel like we are violating their rights.”
“Whatever decision we make, how we communicate it, how we handle it, is very important. Our supervisors are going to have to learn to answer questions they were not used to, and this is risk management. We have to prepare our supervisors and all those who supervise companies for this constant risk management when an employee arrives with fear, arrives with apprehension…” she stated.
The PUA Effect
The most recent data compiled by the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute from the U.S. Department of Labor - corresponding to the week of May 29 and filed on June 6 - indicates that there were 3,029 initial unemployment claims and 28,563 continued claims, bringing the island’s insured unemployment rate (IUR) to 3.47. By contrast, the same data corresponding to May 30, 2020, revealed an IUR of 21.11, as there were still tough restrictions on businesses and residents due to the pandemic.
However, the IUR remains higher than before the pandemic hit; for example, on May 25, 2019, the island’s IUR was 1.65.
By mid-April, roughly 77,000 residents were under the local Labor Department’s unemployment benefits program, while more than 100,000 individuals received the PUA. A person eligible for both benefits can receive up to $540 per week, which amounts to $2,160 a month.
In other words, if a person who worked full time for $7.25 an hour before the pandemic is currently receiving the full extent of both benefits, they are now earning $1,000 more each month, or nearly double his/her initial salaries. In order to gain the same income from working, they would need to earn $13.50 an hour.
As such, several industries and sectors have experienced staff shortages, as in many cases, the federal government is providing a higher income (through PUA) than their former or would-be employers. For instance, earlier this year, the local Agriculture Department warned that there were farmers needed to pick tomatoes, but residents denounced that the pay - about $10 an hour - was not worth the effort. Even with that salary, higher than the minimum wage offered by many other businesses, they would fall short by $560 a month compared to the maximum benefits offered by current unemployment programs.
As a result, many foreign workers from the Caribbean and Latin America were allowed to legally come to Puerto Rico and pick the tomatoes.
Likewise, three Uber drivers who spoke on the condition of anonymity assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that there is a shortage of drivers, even speculating that some workers have opted to receive the increased federal financial assistance instead. This has reportedly resulted in longer wait times and higher fares for customers, an issue heightened when demand exceeds the number of drivers available. Even in tourist zones like Condado or Isla Verde, customers who would normally wait a few minutes for their drivers to arrive may often wait nearly half an hour or more, or pay several times more than their usual fares. As of press time, Uber officials could not be reached to comment.
Minimum Wage Debate
Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre was asked at a press conference if his agency would tackle the problem of the insufficient number of available workers in Puerto Rico, to which he responded that “it is everyone’s problem. It is the same in the United States as well, not just in Puerto Rico.” In fact, The Associated Press reported that in March, the number of new jobs in the U.S. mainland rose 8 percent, a record 8.1 million, but the hiring of new staff rose just 4 percent.
If people want to reinsert themselves back in the labor market once PUA ends in September, “they run the risk that the job they have had they may lose, but more than anything, they run the risk that by not having a job they will not be able to enjoy the Tax Income Credit, which starts in January, which is the work credit,” Cidre warned.
“Puerto Rico is going to receive millions of dollars. If the labor force is inserted to recover the country, I am fully convinced that the market will organically improve the salary conditions that we need to improve so much. In fact, you know that if we talk about $7.25 [an hour], people no longer want to work for $7.25 because $7.25 is not fair,” he added.
Regardless, he noted that small and midsize businesses are “the largest job creators” in Puerto Rico, but many of these companies cannot afford to pay higher salaries for their personnel. “Thus, among the things that we are analyzing at the Minimum Wage Committee appointed by the governor is how we can coexist with social assistance,” Cidre said.
As an example, the secretary mentioned that currently, a family of four with a total income of more than $750 per month (equivalent to $9,000 a year) loses the right to receive social assistance. “Why don’t we raise that to $20,000 (a year) so that you can receive welfare and a [better] salary at the same time? When you weigh that $20,000 with [the federal] Section 8 program, with the government health plan, and with the government coupons, well maybe we possibly help them to work. We contribute to reducing poverty and inequality, and we bring to the workforce those that the country needs,” he affirmed.
- Reporters Yaritza Rivera and Ayeza Díaz contributed to this story.
