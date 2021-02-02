Although the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't ended, business owners hope for a positive turnout from Valentine's Day sales.

Many commercial establishments are optimistic that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will further ease the restrictions in the new executive order that addresses the coronavirus outbreak, which will come into effect next Feb. 7. They affirm that this would result in favorable sales performances on the holiday.

The tourism sector is also eager for fewer restrictions to launch their offers, aiming for a rise in hotel reservations.

Joaquín Bolívar III, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA), explained that, unlike previous years, "Valentine's Day falls on a long weekend, which is why we expect a significant rise in hotel occupations, which have been about 50 and 70 percent on weekends, but people are still scared of making reservations, so we believe that there will be an increase next week that will maintain those numbers."

PRHTA Executive Director Clarissa Jiménez said that hotel occupancy is on the rise, but the percentage varies by region.

"After the new executive order, there has been an increase in calls in large hotels, not small ones, and in the west there has been an increase on weekends. It is not the same trend for all hotels, but there is a slight improvement and hope with the vaccine," she explained.

According to Bolívar, the industry is waiting for the new executive order so it may begin promoting hotel stays and restaurant offers.

"First we have to see the changes in the executive order to start marketing specials in restaurants and hotels, because —although there is nothing official— we understand that it is going to be more flexible and we are ready to receive visitors that weekend," he added.

Inns and hotels have seen an uptick in occupancy and they project a boost on Valentine's Day.

"Some 'paradores' (lodging establishments) are giving a percentage discount on Valentine's dinners, but we are not promoting offers. What we are seeing is that people are leaving reservations for the last minute. Some days we have 20 percent occupancy and with the walk-ins that we are seeing a lot, we get to 55 percent. We hope that in the next executive order there will be more flexibility," said Jesús Ramos, president of the Puerto Rico Parador Owners Association (Adppr, Spanish initials).

Jiménez also underscored the need to make Puerto Rico known as a destination in order to compete with other countries and increase hotel occupancy in the winter season.

"There is a need for an increase in the budget of the DMO (Discover Puerto Rico), now that tourists are looking for the benefits that we have on the Island —such as outdoor activities— and we hope that tourism will begin to move more during cold seasons in the United States," Jiménez said.

Getting Ready With Inventory

Regarding commercial establishments —which usually have a large inventory for this season— Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet, Spanish acronym) pointed out that he has been seeing a positive flow in the sale of items.

"The Valentine's Day sale has been boosted by the arrival of federal funds —$600— which have brought a benefit that has generated additional economic activity to the retail trade. If the opposite had happened, we would have a flat effect on sales compared to last year. We are optimistic that this increase will continue in February," Báez stated.

Regarding flowers, Enid Monge, owner of Floristería Estrellitas in Villa Carolina, believes that many consumers will opt to gift flowers because of COVID-19 restrictions. "Although the date falls on a Sunday, which is usually not favorable for my type of business, this year due to COVID-19 we understand that it will be one of the most requested options, as it happened for Mother's Day," she said.

Monge added that she already has scheduled orders, whose prices average at $85 per flower arrangement. Among the items that he considers will have the greatest movement, in addition to flowers, she mentioned perfumes, chocolates, stuffed animals, clothing and some garments.

Restaurants Are Hopeful

Another of the sectors that is hopeful with the date are restaurants, whose bet is also placed on the relaxation of the current executive order. Ramón Leal, spokesman for the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (Asore, Spanish acronym), affirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they expect fewer business restrictions.

Specifically, the sector hopes for the next executive order to expand the occupancy capacity at 50 percent and keep businesses open until 11:00 p.m.

"If the governor complies with what is stated before our enrollment, and the numbers of hospitalizations continue to decrease, we may experience greater flexibility in the order, which will result in higher sales and more work hours for our employees. This relaxation could be taking place precisely on Valentine's week, a date that historically has been very good for the sector," Leal stated.