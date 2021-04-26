The federal stimulus of $1,400 is prompting a favorable economic movement in Puerto Rico's commercial establishments, where consumers are gift-shopping ahead of Mother's Day, next May 9.

"Customer traffic continues to be healthy thanks to the injection of federal funds, different from last year when there was a lockdown and [businesses] were operating with very limited capacity. General merchandise is being sold. A lot of electronic items, household appliances, perfumes, clothes, shoes, beauty products, etc. We anticipate good Mother's Day sales," said Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym).

However, Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD, Spanish acronym), concurred with the sales expectations, but stated that they won't necessarily favor the sector most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"With the $1,400 that people have received, Mother's Day sales are running well, but this is not going to be reflected in [SMEs], but in large companies and online purchases, which do not contribute to the [local] economy. We project that only 20 percent of sales will be reflected in the local economy," Vázquez stated.

Shopping Centers

In shopping centers, with the limitations imposed by the most recent executive order —which limits the capacity of the establishments to 30 percent— there is concern.

"We are still too early to determine sales, but the reality is that people save these purchases for last. We are not seeing much of an effect yet. This is the second strongest season of the year in sales and the expectation is that we can operate. What worries us is the effect on small stores with the capacity limit, which lose sales due to this control," said Adolfo "Tito" González, president of the Puerto Rican Shopping Centers Association (ACCP, Spanish initials).

González, who is also de president of Empresas Caparra, clarified that long lines in stores are not an indicator of extraordinary sales; rather, they reflect the limitation on occupancy in commercial establishments.

"Yes, there is more traffic on the weekends, but what produces the lines is the high demand and less capacity. My recommendation to consumers is to make purchases in advance because otherwise they will have to queue," González said.

He also suggested that people shop at unusual times like Monday morning instead of rush hour. “Shopping centers follow the same protocols from day one, such as controls, hand sanitizer, and a mask. The guard has not been lowered," he added.

Moreover, Lorraine Vissepó, director of Communications & Public Relations for Empresas Fonalledas said that there has not yet been a notable increase in customers visiting Plaza Las Américas in San Juan and Plaza del Caribe in Ponce.

"Mothers season focuses on the last two weeks before the celebration of that day. We have not yet entered the most critical part for trade. So far, the traffic has stayed the same with the restriction of one person every 75 feet. We are at the same levels prior to the current executive order," Vissepó reported.

Meanwhile, Marnie Marquina, general manager of The Mall of San Juan, assured that sales are performing well.

"We activate our queue management protocols in the common area in an organized manner and with the required distance. We have been able to adjust and support our merchants in managing the 30-percent capacity limit. Our security team continues to impose distance and avoid crowding at all costs," she added.