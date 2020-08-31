Although barbershops and beauty salons are allowed to run their business under strict health protocols and 25 percent capacity, the number of clients has dropped by 50 percent to 60 percent, which represents a perilous scenario for their revenue and long-term operations.
Mary Castro, owner of U Salon in San Juan's Santurce sector, explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that her clientele has fallen by 60 percent, which has led to the loss of four employees.
"We open at 8:30 a.m and by 2:00 p.m. there are no clients. We used to be working until 10 p.m. Sales have dropped significantly and that places us at risk," she stated.
Castro said that to operate amid the pandemic, her business has has to increase investment in sanitation and disinfection, but it hasn't been able to recover even 30 percent of the amount invested.
"Operating under strict protocols represents an additional cost to the ones that were already being made in hygiene and cleaning. The cost of buying products and disinfection processes is big. We opened in May and, to date, we haven't recovered barely anything from what we invested," Castro added.
Meanwhile, Adela Estrella, an employee at Bloom Salón in Guaynabo's San Patricio Plaza, said that, despite the strict and continuous disinfection processes, clients have said that they're afraid of going to the beauty salon. Her business can only accommodate fewer than 25 people, between customers and staff.
"I have many clients, mostly older adults, to which going to the salon was part of their routine and now they are afraid... We have invested a large sum of money in items that are disposed as soon as they're used on the client, and in disinfection equipment," Estrella said.
She explained that Bloom is the only salon in Puerto Rico that has two disinfection machines operating 24 hours. "They were brought from the U.S. [mainland] and they are operating all day. The investment to protect our clients has been large, but few are coming," she asserted.
Clientele drop notwithstanding, Bloom Salón recently inaugurated another beauty salon in San Patricio Plaza. Be Studio has 2,251 square feet, created 10 jobs, and offers services for hair, nails, lash extensions, microblading, and aesthetic treatments.
Moreover, Nicolás Rodríguez, owner of La Barbería in Santurce, told your correspondent that it now takes one week to generate the revenue they used to produce in a single day. "We used to be able to attend over 250 clients weekly, and now they barely reach 50. Ever since we opened, we have been closing off every week in negative [profits] and I have lost five barbers. From nine, now we only have four," he said.
Rodríguez stated that the establishment has lost 30 percent of its revenue, so he has contemplated closing operations permanently. "There are many losses. I haven't closed this yet because they boys here work. We used to bring in $250,000 a year and now, we won't even reach $40,000," he underscored.
"We have lost revenue, but we must comply with our financial obligations. We are behind on everything. We haven't even been able to pay the rent. We are trying to get up to date, but it is becoming impossible. We were closed for three months, but we had to keep paying rent. It's getting very difficult for us," Rodríguez said.
Oscar Ramos, owner of the Ramos barbershop in Bayamón, whose experience during the pandemic parallels Rodríguez's, said that many of his clients are opting to style themselves or have a family member do it. Others simply decided to avoid razoring their head altogether.
