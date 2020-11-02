For the entirety of tomorrow, November 3, Puerto Rico's entire banking industry —Banco Popular, Oriental, and FirstBank— will remain closed due to the general elections. The financial entities will resume their regular schedules the following day so that their employees can exercise their right to vote.
Meanwhile, the digital services of Banca Online, Banca Móvil, and ATMs will be available the whole day in all banks.
In the case of Banco Popular, the area of Renta Diaria (Daily Rent) of Popular Auto, all offices will remain closed with the exception of the Renta Diaria office in Isla Verde, which will offer services in its regular schedule of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
