A study commissioned by the Puerto Rico Bankers Association has found that in 2019, the island’s banking sector issued an estimated 117,000 in consumer loans and lines of credit; 7,800 mortgage loans and 8,900 loans for small, midsize and large businesses, for a total $6.1 billion in loans originated.
The study, unveiled during a webinar with reporters, also outlines the “deep transformation” that the island’s banking sector has undergone in the past 25 years. The total number of banking institutions in 1995 was 21, compared to only six as of December 2019. These are Banco Popular, FirstBank, Oriental Bank, Citibank, Banesco and Banco Cooperativo.
“The banking sector has had to navigate a very challenging economic environment, with reductions of the Gross National Product (GNP) in 11 of the last 15 years, and recent external shocks such as Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the study by V2A Consulting. “After a long period of adjustments, today banks in Puerto Rico show a solid financial position and performance, and are in a good position to continue funding economic activity despite the challenging environment.”
After Maria and during the pandemic, local banks have put into place loan moratoriums to “ease the difficulties experienced by their customers,” noting that more than 30 percent of mortgage and consumer loan holders have applied for these moratoriums.
Banks have also channeled the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide liquidity to local businesses during the pandemic.. Nearly 2,000 loans between $150,000 and $1 billion and nearly 36,000 loans of less than $150,000 were guaranteed through the PPP to protect some 197,000 jobs on the island. After Maria, an estimated 980,000 moratoriums were approved, which represented $22.6 billion.
“It is important for the banking industry to be able to validate its role, contribution and impact on the island. Commercial banking plays an essential role in modern economies, and in our case, in the different areas of socioeconomic well-being of Puerto Rico, such as the creation of direct and indirect jobs, purchase of local products and services, and services to the government sector and management community, among others. As an industry we have identified the need to have updated data, which includes a complete analysis of the performance of [commercial] banks,” said Zoimé Álvarez Rubio, executive VP of the Bankers Association.
Room for Growth
Based on a study by Gaither International, an estimated 65 percent of the Puerto Rico population has a bank account. This is a high number compared to other Latin American countries and jurisdictions, but it is low compared to the mainland United States, where “financial inclusion” is approximately 94 percent.
Puerto Rico’s number indicate there is plenty of room for growth, Rubio indicated, noting that recent events with the CARES coronavirus-stimulus funds highlight the importance and necessity of having bank accounts. “The [Puerto Rico] government must have a role and incentivize [banking] with measures that will increase banking use to help prevent fraud and the informal economy, which do so much damage to the island,” she added.
The Puerto Rico banking sector employed an estimated 13,735 personnel as of Dec. 2019, representing 44 percent of the Finance and Insurance sector as reported by the Puerto Rico Labor Department. Banking also has the second highest salary level among all major economic sectors. The average salary in the commercial banking sector was about $48,000 a year in 2019.
