The New York Federal Reserve's Cash and Custody division reported on the decline in currency inventories nationwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease is mainly due to the interruption of currency circulation and the reduction in coin production by the U.S. Mint over to the protective measures put in place for its employees.
In turn, currency orders by depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have been on the rise following commercial reopenings, all of which has resulted in the Reserve's currency inventory being temporarily reduced.
This coin deficiency is reflected in Puerto Rico because the island's banking industry relies heavily on the New York Federal Reserve.
Banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland are experiencing a shrinkage in currency supplies by the Federal Reserve, which will be extended several weeks. This, due to a measure implemented by the Reserve that assigns proportional limits on the coin distribution to depository institutions, to ensure an equitable allocation of the inventory of existing coins. This measure does not apply to the different denominations of the dollar.
"It is important to clarify that this is a temporary national situation that is beyond the control of local banks and businesses in Puerto Rico. We are aware that there is a high currency circulation on the island. Commercial banks are working on strategies to mitigate this situation," said Zoimé Álvarez, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Bankers Association (PRBA).
The PRBA and its associates urge residents to pay with digital currency whenever possible. When doing cash payments, they recommend to use exact change or with coins to help coin recirculation through businesses.
"We stress that this is not a situation caused by businesses and that banks are evaluating all the alternatives to support and satisfy the needs of their commercial customers for the duration of the situation. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and maintain constant communication with the New York Federal Reserve about its evolution," Álvarez added.
The Federal Reserve is working on several fronts to mitigate the effects of low currency inventories. This includes managing the allocation of existing Fed inventories, working with the U.S. Mint to minimize currency supply constraints, maximize coin production capacity, and call on depository institutions to order only the coins they need to supply short-term customer demand.
The Federal Reserve is working closely with the Reserve Banks and the U.S. Mint, and a currency recirculation is already beginning to be seen as the economy continues to reopen.
