The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an independent nonprofit that represents Puerto Rico’s auto industry, presented the results of a report on new auto sales for April 2020.
The month ended with a total of 280 units sold, in contrast to sales of the same month last year of 7,352, which represents a decrease of 96.2 percent. With these results, there is a reduction of 43.2 percent so far in 2020.
GUIA President Ricardo M. García affirmed that April 2020 was “the worst month in the history of auto sales in Puerto Rico.”
“The nominal registration amount was sales to exempt entities and units that could not be registered in March due to the sudden lockdown. The disastrous thing is that, from an economic standpoint, with the new [executive] order we will have at least two months without being able to sell and without knowing exactly when we are going to be able to reopen our showrooms,” García said, noting that they expect to be able to reopen on May 18.
GUIA estimates that by the end of the current month, 2020 sales will have been reduced by more than 50 percent.
“In order to recover these million-dollar losses and volumes from previous years, it will take years, unless there is an immediate intervention by government support to inject relief to consumers and to the more than 30,000 Puerto Rican families that make up and feed on this industry,” García said.
He added, “for unprecedented times, we need to take calculated, strategic and ‘out of the box’ measures that will take us on the road to recovery. Time continues to pass and the scenario becomes more complicated. We are confident that the government will take action and support us with what we have proposed.”
GUIA noted that its brands have customer service areas or call centers that provide consultation and assistance services to consumers. In addition, the dealers' service centers are already open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as authorized by Executive Order 020-038. These centers are accepting customers with prior appointments, one at a time, and taking precautionary and social distancing measures.
