With clear implications for Puerto Rico, the newly released World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Risks Report outlines the long-term risks of extreme weather, climate change, natural disasters and even political turmoil that many countries could be facing in the coming years.
The WEF report sounds the alarm on extreme weather events with major damage to property, infrastructure and loss of human life; failure of climate change mitigation and adaptation by governments and businesses; and human-made environmental damage and disasters, including environmental crime, such as oil spills, and radioactive contamination.
A “red alert” was also noted on major biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse (terrestrial or marine) with irreversible consequences for the environment, resulting in severely depleted resources for humankind as well as industries; and major natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and geomagnetic storms.
Over 750 global experts and decision makers were also asked to rank their biggest concerns in terms of likelihood and impact and 78 percent said they expect “economic confrontations” and “domestic political polarization” to rise in 2020.
This would prove catastrophic, particularly for addressing urgent challenges like the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and record species decline, the WEF said. The report points to a need for policy makers to match targets for protecting the Earth with ones for boosting economies – and for companies to avoid the risks of potentially disastrous future losses by adjusting to science-based targets.
“The political landscape is polarized, sea levels are rising and climate fires are burning. This is the year when world leaders must work with all sectors of society to repair and reinvigorate our systems of cooperation, not just for short-term benefit but for tackling our deep-rooted risks,” said Borge Brende, president of the WEF.
To younger generations, the state of the planet is even more alarming, as the report highlights how risks are seen by those born after 1980. In the coming years, the younger generations ranked environmental risks higher than other respondents. Almost 90 percent of these respondents believe “extreme heat waves,” “destruction of ecosystems” and “health impacted by pollution” will be aggravated in 2020.
Puerto Rico has been caught up with these challenges in the last couple of years, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017; the political turmoil of last July that led to the resignation of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló; and the January earthquakes that were centered in the south.
Two other major challenges have been Puerto Rico’s economic depression, which lasted more than 10 years, and the central government’s debt crisis, leading to its bankruptcy.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, in the face of climate change and the resulting rise in sea levels around the world, coastal communities need to be proactive, not only to do their part in mitigating the environmental damage to planet Earth, but also to prepare for this new reality.
“This is a wake-up call. I’m an optimist, I believe we will find ways to do this. The bigger issue is how to recalibrate our lifestyles, to live on or over the water because the status quo may not be the future. We have to adapt ourselves to the new conditions—and sooner rather than later,” said Jeffrey Huber, an architect with Brooks+Scarpa in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who is promoting eco-friendly and green building initiatives.
“We don’t know what the future will look like, but we have to adapt, find solutions and use technology in best-management ways… The ‘what if’ scenario needs to be considered and put on the table,” he said.
The issue was highlighted in THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s reporting on the problems of beach erosion in areas such as Ocean Park in San Juan.
