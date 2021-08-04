Puerto Rico topped the list of the 10 U.S. jurisdictions with the highest Sales & Use Tax (IVU) and occupies position 163 among the 189 countries with the worst tax systems, which - in the opinion of economists consulted by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL - requires an urgent change in the island’s tax structure.
According to the Tax Foundation - a group of experts based in Washington, D.C. and whose purpose is to monitor the tax and expenditure policy of government agencies - the 11.5 percent IVU on the island is the highest in the United States, followed by Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Washington, Oklahoma, New York, California and Kansas. Meanwhile, the Paying Taxes report carried out by the World Bank places Puerto Rico with a total tax rate of 64.4 percent.
José Joaquín Villamil said “Puerto Rico is in a very disadvantaged position” and that the island maintains one of the worst tax systems in the world. He finds it alarming that for every dollar that runs in the island’s economy, 64.4 cents go to pay taxes.
“Puerto Rico is one of the worst jurisdictions in terms of its tax system. This has been the case for a long time. Our reputation is at stake because, despite the high contributions that are paid, the systems and services that are provided to citizens do not work,” he stated.
Villamil urged a rethink on the current tax system because, in his opinion, it mainly affects the common citizen while benefiting those with high economic wealth. “It does not affect everyone equally. The problem is the ordinary citizen who pays contributions. If they are an entrepreneur under Act 22 —who has a service company that exports or operates with incentives for industrialization— they only pay a 4 percent rate,” he argued.
José Alameda pointed out that “the tax model must be reviewed because while foreigners are given low rates, Puerto Ricans are suffocated... We have very dissimilar tax structures. International capital is paying about 4 percent in contributions. Since the government doesn’t capture anything there, they bill consumers. This makes the IVU high.”
Heidi Calero made the distinction that other countries have higher contributions and taxes than Puerto Rico, but unlike the island, their government and essential services are efficient. “To the extent that Puerto Rico is not effective and efficient in its essential services, but the income of ordinary citizens continues to be affected, everyone loses,” she pointed out.
“Higher contributions and taxes are paid in Europe than in Puerto Rico, but they have a first-rate public education, health system and infrastructure for the benefit of citizens. I don’t think that the problem is that high contributions are paid, it is what is done with the money,” Calero added.
Competitiveness Affected
Despite the tax benefits that are provided to some businesses on the island, Villamil assured that the situation with the tax system has a negative impact on Puerto Rico’s competitiveness to do business. According to the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2020 report, the island dropped 10 positions between 2016 and 2019 and currently occupies the 65th spot out of 190 countries.
“The Ease of Doing Business takes into consideration the tax system and consistently where Puerto Rico comes out worst in this report is in contributions. The countries with which we compete —Ireland, Switzerland, the Dominican Republic— all have a better ranking than ours in both the Ease and Paying Taxes,” he said.
Foreseeable Tax Hike
Although the IVU in Puerto Rico is the highest in the U.S., economists understand that the 11.5 percent sales tax could increase in the future, to the extent that the impact of the injection of federal funds and the population of the island continues to decline.
Currently, 5.5 percent of IVU collections must be used to repay the agreement between the government and the creditors of the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym). Meanwhile, the $35 billion Plan of Adjustment for the government debt, proposed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board, envisions a Contingent Value Instrument conditioned on whether collections exceed projections in the 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan.
“A future increase is possible. Right now, collections have increased because sales have increased with the funds that are running in the economy. If this stops and the population continues to decline, it could be the case that to meet debt service, the IVU is increased,” Villamil warned.
Meanwhile, a study prepared by Alameda showed that IVU collections will decrease in the coming years as a result of mass emigration. The study agrees that the government —which has limited income— could be forced to increase the IVU rate and other taxes in order to increase collections and meet its responsibilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.