Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the distribution of the $4.02 billion assigned to the Puerto Rico as part of the U.S. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The governor explained that the government received $2.47 billion that will be focused on economic development, quality of life, "government of excellence," and future projects. In addition, the municipalities will also directly receive $1.55 billion.
"At this stage we will be giving priority to the economic development of Puerto Rico, and the quality of life of the people. We have established a long-term strategy focused on economic and social recovery after the effects of the pandemic on our Island. The commitment of this government is that these funds are administered in compliance with established federal guidelines, with transparency and accountability. accounts," he stated.
Omar Marrero —executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, plus State secretary-designate— underscored that this second round of distributions establishes the governor's priorities and the needs that have been identified just over a year after the COVID-19 pandemic in Puerto Rico
"[We] will invest in our infrastructure and in guaranteeing the provision of government services. As we have done from the beginning, we will work hand in hand with the different sectors, agencies, municipalities and public corporations to collaborate in the corresponding processes, in accordance with the parameters established by the U.S. Department of the Treasury," he said.
With regard to economic development, $150 million will encourage the return to work in the construction sector ($30 million), the restaurant and bar industry ($50 million), the agricultural sector ($50 million), and the chain of distribution and hotels ($20 million).
Likewise, $120 million will be allocated to promote Puerto Rico as a tourist destination, attract conferences and events to the island, and revitalize tourist attractions and natural resources. Of this amount of money, $million will be used to promote Puerto Rico as a destination, $20 million to encourage domestic tourism, $10 million to promote entertainment and conventions, and another $10 million to market the island as an investment destination. Also, $30 million will be used to revitalize tourist attractions, natural resources, and spas.
The governor informed that, in the second phase of distribution of funds, $250 million will be allocated for future strategic initiatives focused on economic development.
Regarding quality of life, $570 million will be distributed between payments to essential workers in the public and private sectors. Of this money, $250 million are to recognize with payments of "premium pay" to essential workers in the public and private sector who have been fundamental in the response to COVID-19.
Another $20 million are destined to reinforce genomic surveillance, 10 million to reward people vaccinated against COVID-19 and $1.5 million to create a digital certificate of vaccination of the participants.
Meanwhile, $30 million will go to non-profit organizations and $15 million to guarantee accessibility to Assmca services and private institutions. $15 million were also identified for assistance centers for the elderly and $15 million for adoption and family centers.
There is also an emergency reserve of $213.5 million earmarked for future strategic initiatives.
