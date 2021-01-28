The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, will establish COVID-19 sampling centers starting next week.
It will enable passengers entering and leaving the island to comply with the regulations imposed by the government of Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions, Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico, the airport operator, reported today.
"The trend across destinations is to require negative tests to allow quarantine-free access to travelers. The aviation industry promotes requiring its travelers to test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding the plane. For this reason, we are preparing to provide passengers with an additional alternative for the service of taking rapid tests of antigens and molecular within the same airport with results in less than 48 hours, both for those who enter and those who leave. from Puerto Rico," he stated.
Hernández explained that three test collection centers will be established, run by the laboratory firm CMT Group Corp. The first two centers will operate in terminal A and C. The third will open in a second phase.
In this way, travelers will initially have two facilities a short distance from their onboard points. These will operate seven days a week from 6:00 in the morning to 12:00 in the morning. Eventually, the service could be expanded to 24 hours a day.
The sampling collection centers are under development and it is estimated that they could start operations in February. The result of the molecular tests would be available in a maximum period of 24 to 48 hours depending on the time it is performed and the antigen tests in approximately 30 minutes to an hour.
"COVID-19 will continue in our lives for longer and we have to resume operations in a responsible and safe way. Facilitating access to the intake and a quick test result is an important step. In this way, we can contribute to encouraging the flow of visitors, including our families in the diaspora, reducing the risk of contagion on the island," he added.
"The establishment of this alliance with the airport fulfills two objectives. On the one hand, we provide an alternative for visitors to submit a negative test as soon as they arrive in Puerto Rico to reduce the potential contagion. In addition, we strengthen economic development, because facilitating access to the test and providing a result in a short period of time, becomes an additional attraction for the visitor," said Dr. Otegbola Ojo, CEO of CMT Group Corp., specialists in clinical laboratory and occupational health.
The cost of the test will be $110. The person could request reimbursement from their insurance company, if it covers the test in Puerto Rico.
The laboratory company is in the development of a digital platform that can be accessed by passengers from before their arrival in Puerto Rico. This will generate a code (QR Code) that will allow the visitor to receive their test results and fill out the necessary forms to comply with government regulations. In addition, visitors will find all kinds of information about the destination through the same site.
As part of the current executive order issued by the government, every visitor has to arrive with a negative test already carried out within a period of 72 hours, before their entry. Otherwise, they must agree to have it done in a local laboratory and, until they have obtained the result, they are required to remain in quarantine. If they choose not to take the test, a 14-day quarantine is required.
CMT Group Corp. has 40 years in the laboratory and occupational health industry. It has a network made up of eight sampling collection centers around the island and a reference laboratory.
