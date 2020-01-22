Puerto Rico’s tourism industry ended 2019 with an upsurge of nearly 13 percent in airport arrivals at Luis Muñoz Marín (LMM) International Airport, the primary air hub for the island, according to the latest numbers from ASUR, which manages the San Juan airport.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, or ASUR, reported that during 2019, more than 9.4 million passengers arrived at LMM Airport, compared with over 8.3 million in 2018. On a year-to-year basis, this represents an increase of 12.8 for San Juan air arrivals.
Visitors from the mainland United States jumped by 13.2 percent during the year, while those from international destinations also saw a healthy increase of 9.7 percent.
For Dec. 2019, ASUR said that 937,716 passengers arrived at LMM Airport, compared with 784,054 in Dec. 2018, representing a 19.6 percent increase for the month.
However, the island may see a decline in air arrivals in January after a series of earthquakes rocked the southern area on Jan. 6 and 7. The tremors temporarily knocked out power at the San Juan airport.
As a result, JetBlue and Frontier issued waivers for passengers who were scheduled to travel to the island. JetBlue passengers were allowed to change or cancel flights without fees if traveling between Jan. 11-13 to and from the San Juan, Ponce and Aguadilla airports. Frontier passengers traveling to and from San Juan received similar waivers if traveling between Jan. 10-13.
Still, Puerto Rico’s tourism officials have been quick to spread the word that the island is open for business, as normal, especially since the tremors were in the south, so major tourist attractions in the north were not affected.
“Puerto Rico is open for tourism. Power across the island has been restored at 99 percent. Flights are operating normally to/from the San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín, Ponce and Aguadilla airports, and all major hotels are operating normally. Taxis and ride share options are also available,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization.
“We welcomed nearly 56,000 cruise passengers into our San Juan Port last week alone. The Ponce Cruise Port, the Puerto Rico Convention Center and major attractions such as El Morro, El Yunque, San Cristobal Fort, including all areas outside of the southern region, continue to be open.
“Our beaches, natural attractions, restaurants and travel service providers are welcoming visitors and sharing Puerto Rico’s unique culture and warm hospitality. We encourage all visitors who have an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico to continue to show their support as tourism is vital. To keep the economy recovering, we must keep tourism strong as it fuels local communities,” Dean said in a statement.
Cruise lines also have said that the earthquakes did not impact their itineraries on the island. Carnival Cruise Line told the Travel Market Report that it was continuing with its port of calls to Old San Juan. Royal Caribbean also reported that it has not changed its schedules for Puerto Rico.
The island is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, which hit on Sept. 2017, and as such, supporting tourism is vital for Puerto Rico’s economic recovery, Discover Puerto Rico emphasized.
