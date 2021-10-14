SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierulisi, is promising less bureaucracy and fewer lines at government offices as he unveiled an online system to digitally connect various state agencies.
The system means that government employees can virtually access a variety of documents, eliminating the need for citizens and business owners to visit different state agencies to obtain them in person as they seek permits, contracts, services or certificates.
The announcement on Tuesday was welcomed by many in this territory of 3.3 million people who have long complained about the convoluted process to obtain such documents. Business owners have long complained of the need to improve the ease of doing business in Puerto Rico.
The documents that government agencies can now access online include certificates of good standing, criminal records and business registrations.
The system was created by Puerto Rico’s Innovation and Technology Service, which was recently praised for creating a government app to show proof of vaccination.
