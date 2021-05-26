Besides the increasing number of tourists traveling to Puerto Rico, there is more good news for the island’s visitor economy. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s new executive order, which went into effect May 24, includes modified restrictions such as the elimination of negative COVID-19 PCR molecular test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers on domestic flights.
“Puerto Rico has prioritized health and safety from the onset of the pandemic, becoming the first U.S. destination to implement an islandwide curfew, among other measures developed to safeguard residents and visitors. As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travelers seeking to responsibly explore our island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory, including no need for a passport for U.S. citizens,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO).
Data reported by leading travel and tourism research show that passenger arrivals and hotel occupancy are clearly correlated, according to the DMO. The island’s hotel occupancy for April 2021 beats 2019 numbers, and every month through the rest of the year is currently booking above where Puerto Rico was at the same point in time two years ago. It is possible that Puerto Rico could be on track for a full recovery of demand this year, Dean indicated.
The DMO also continues to see strong performance on their website DiscoverPuertoRico.com in April, including both month over month and year over year, with three months of record site traffic. During April, the organization saw time on site go up and bounce rate down, which shows the right consumers are seeing the advertising and then visiting the site.
“In the first quarter of the year, organic traffic accounted for over 51 percent of sessions on the website, totaling 1.5 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, we saw an increase of 87 percent in the first quarter of this year. In February of 2018, the old site SeePuertoRico.com saw over 28,000 organic sessions compared to 456,632 organic sessions three years later in February 2021, which is a 1,517 percent increase,” explained Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Discover Puerto Rico.
Meanwhile, the DMO reported that officials plan to attend 85 tradeshows during fiscal year (FY) 2022. All in-person tradeshows that Discover Puerto Rico attends are paid from the DMO’s core budget, which comes from room tax collected from the island’s hotels and independent rentals. Unfortunately, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the DMO has not received its full funding from the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.(PRTC) during the current FY 2021, Dean indicated.
“The organization remains hopeful that for the next fiscal year (2021-2022) Discover Puerto Rico will receive full funding from PRTC and will attend additional in-person tradeshows that are critical to the DMO’s mission, both in the U.S. mainland and internationally. Some of the shows already committed to include: CLIA Cruise 360, Connect Marketplace, IMEX America, ASTA Global Convention, IPW Las Vegas, and even FITUR 2022 and ANATO Vitrina Turística in Colombia,” explained Ed Carey, chief sales officer of the DMO.
During the recent FITUR international tourism fair in Madrid, it was announced the Iberia Airlines would resume three weekly flights between San Juan and Spain’s capital, starting July 2.
The right message is key to continue attracting visitors, Dean noted. “Consumers want to travel, and while some are determined to travel regardless of the health outlook, others remain cautious or even hesitant. This is why it’s so important for us to continue to deliver precisely the right message to reassure prospective visitors that future travel to Puerto Rico is both safe and enjoyable.”
