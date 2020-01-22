The “big” earthquake stirred memories of the difficult days after Hurricane Maria and the government’s slow -and often inadequate- response to the emergency, but it also sprang Puerto Ricans into action.

Contrary to Maria, the extensive damage of the quakes has -so far- been concentrated in the southern region of the island, prompting men and women from other areas to lend a helping hand.

As electric power was slowly restored throughout the U.S. territory, private citizens, artists, students, nonprofit groups and businesses across the island began collecting water, food and medical supplies for the thousands of evacuees that sought refuge in government and non-governmental shelters. Some lost everything, others are simply too scared to return to homes they deem unsafe.

Organized in convoys, citizens traversed mountainous roads and crowded highways to deliver supplies in areas close to the epicenter where help had not arrived. On social media, volunteers requested wood pallets to build beds for the victims that were sleeping on the floor, sleeping bags or air mattresses, while Rebecca García, a midwife from the group Women Helping Mothers (MAM, by its Spanish acronym) examined pregnant women and offered expectant moms words of encouragement.

Actor, singer, and political commentator Juan Pablo Díaz joined forces with his brother Javier Vélez and created http://suministrospr.com, a website administered by donors and leaders of shelters that listed the specific needs of each entity.

“Again, it is time to take care of our own,” Díaz stated on an Instagram post. “While there are unmentionable people who cannot distinguish between a natural disaster and a political campaign, the local citizenry has reached out,” he added in a video explaining the initiative.

It was a reference to donations distributed to the evacuees in a bag with the logos of Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and the Municipality of Bayamón with the slogan “Unidos por el Sur” (All for the South).

Others gathering help also remembered the 10 trailers filled with food, water and medical supplies donated to victims of Hurricane Maria that were found sitting unattended in a parking lot outside a state elections office in San Juan, under the government’s watch, a year after the disaster, and the cases of water abandoned on an airport runway in Ceiba.

Then history repeated itself.

Last Saturday, Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced fired the island’s emergency management director Carlos Acevedo, after a video showing aid sitting unused in a warehouse in Ponce, one of the towns affected by the quakes, went viral on social media. Some of the supplies like baby formula, cots and diapers have allegedly been stored in the government-run depot since Hurricane Maria.

Vázquez said that she ordered a thorough investigation into the mishandling of emergency aid. “This investigation should be ready with findings and recommendations in 48 hours.”

Calls for the resignation of the governor and other public officials began to circulate immediately in social media and the phrase “Only the People Can Save the People” was posted across Instagram.

While the government sorted out its mess, http://suministrospr.com, a local platform that even FEMA officials recommended, continued its work.

Other companies joined in after the “big one”, as local residents have named the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked the island on Jan. 7, preliminarily causing $120 million in losses and leveling 559 homes in the southwestern region of the U.S. territory. The electric grid also sustained about $50 million in damages.

Uva!, a delivery application, created an option for people to purchase kits of nonperishable food and first aid supplies to be delivered in the affected towns that haven’t stopped shaking since Dec. 28, when the continuous seismic activity began.

Destilería Serrallés, the producer of Don Q rum, announced it would contribute $1 million to provide immediate disaster relief and essential services to families and communities impacted by the earthquakes and tremors that have affected Ponce, its hometown, and the southwestern area of Puerto Rico.

It also opened two collection centers at the company’s facilities in Mercedita, Ponce, and in Guaynabo at REXCO Industrial Park, to receive and distribute donations among the victims of the quakes.

A group of doctors and volunteer staff from Atlantis Health Care Group also visited the municipalities of Ponce, Guayanilla and Yauco to provide basic medical services and distribute essential items.