With concerns about COVID-19 still strong and many people focused on their budgets, a study by Airbnb has found that most Puerto Ricans are looking at internal tourism for their vacations.
According to an analysis of the platform, 80 percent of the searches carried out during the first two weeks of September by Puerto Ricans were to travel within the island.
The data reveals the following trends:
An eye on local travel
Currently, local travelers represent 80 percent of searches and foreigners 20 percent. This trend suggests that the recovery of tourism in Puerto Rico on the Airbnb platform is being led by domestic tourism.
“We are pleased to know that Puerto Ricans are looking into Isla del Encanto for their next trip. Tourism is the main engine of Puerto Rico's economy and thousands of hosts and their communities depend on this income to make ends meet, “said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb's Public Policy manager for Central America and the Caribbean.
• Looking at entire accommodations and enjoy with family or with small groups of friends
The data shows that people want to travel as a couple or with their closest family members, since more than 73 percent of the searches carried out are for stays of four or fewer guests. This trend shows that users want entire accommodations where they can interact and have greater privacy and exclusivity with their relatives. In the first two weeks of September, there have been more than twice as many searches for trips with children as during the same period in 2019.
Many people are also looking at accommodations with swimming pools and gardens.
“Travelers are looking for destinations close to their homes to visit and spaces they can drive to with their family to reconnect. Airbnb is an excellent option for those who want to get away from the cities and enjoy a trip. For its part, the great variety of little-explored destinations in contact with nature that can be found in Puerto Rico are undoubtedly an attraction for those who want to travel without exposing themselves to large crowds,” said Muñoz.
Cleaning at the center of the scene
To help keep everyone healthy, Airbnb launched an advanced cleaning protocol in the region a few months ago. The protocol is simple to follow and suggests that hosts follow a list of cleaning and sanitizing actions. With its implementation, guests will be able to easily search and identify the ads that meet the requirements they need and that are part of the program. The objective is to ensure that the spaces meet the cleaning standards required by the program to receive travelers when the tourist activity is enabled again in their jurisdictions.
This protocol builds on the platform's strong cleanliness record: 94 percent of all reviews show that guests have been satisfied with the cleanliness of the spaces they stayed in, giving them 4- or 5-star ratings after their stays. By following this protocol, hosts take an important step in protecting themselves, their guests and the communities where they live.
