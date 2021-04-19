Online orders and subscription to services that send boxes with different items —from groceries to beauty products— have become commonplace given the closure imposed by the pandemic, according to representatives of subscription-based businesses consulted by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The Wepa!box subscription service was born after Hurricane Maria as an option for those who migrated to the U.S. mainland to receive products that are part of the culture and customs of Puerto Ricans.
"Our expectation was to reach the diaspora who wanted products from the local market that they could not find in the United States. Then, the feeling of support for what happened here was activated and the island's resident consumer was our main client. This surprised us a lot, because it was not our target," explained Suzanna Ujaque Guzmán, president of Puerto Rico Island Export, company in charge of the Wepa!box.
The concept continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is reflected in the most recent sales report that covers from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, and which shows a growth of 40 percent in the company's revenues.
"The growth has been exponential from day one. The number of units sold during this period was 5,557. Monthly subscribers range from 450 to 500. Most buyers are in Puerto Rico and the states of Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio. We impacted more than 10 American military bases around the world and countries such as Spain, Mexico, Canada, Germany, England, France, Austria and Japan," Ujaque stated.
The boxes vary their products on a monthly basis and before customers receive them, they are informed what type of items their next order will include. This modality has also been very successful as a gift option in high-sales seasons on the island, such as the Christmas season.
"The corporate part has grown by 77 percent because during this time, companies sought for people to receive through the boxes a touch of their brands with added value. We create a box for everyone who asks for our service. We make the full effort, get the products, pack them and make the delivery," Ujaque added.
Subscriptions can be made annually or a single purchase can be made when the customer decides. The boxes go out to their recipients by mail on the 20th of each month and include beauty and personal care products, crafts, books, condiments, sweets, cookies, cakes, coffee and snacks, among other items from different Puerto Rican companies with more than 230 local brands. The products vary according to the time and seasons of celebrations on the island and offer varieties for all genders.
"Most of our customers are women, although we have many men who buy the boxes of local products. The age of subscribers is between 35 and 65 years old, but the average age of our clients is between 35 and 45 years old. That people are now willing to buy online has given us a competitive advantage over other products," Ujaque affirmed.
Grown and Delivered Home
At the end of March 2020, the PRoduce digital application was launched, a platform aimed at chefs, but due to the health situation, it was transformed for the use of all consumers interested in receiving more than 600 local products. During its first year, PRoduce has delivered over 4,000 orders per month around the island.
"It has functioned as a sales platform and lifesaver for the business of hundreds of small and medium-sized producers who saw their sales decrease after the closure of school canteens, restaurants, family and agricultural markets, among other sales spaces. They have shared that their sales increased between 10 to 20 percent thanks to the platform and the promotion," said Francisco Tirado, co-founder and Chief Technological Officer of PRoduce.
The platform's consumers have shared that beyond saving time and the convenience of home delivery, they also value discovering products that they did not know were produced in Puerto Rico, such as onion, dragon fruit or chocolate with native cocoa.
Lifesaver for Agriculture
During the platform's first year, 19,631 plantain units, 11,772 pounds of onion, 8,566 avocado units, 233 pounds of red radish, 217 heads of cauliflower, and 149 pounds of poblano pepper were sold.
Orange is the top fruit pick among users, followed by bananas and mangoes. 15,381 orange units were sold, as well as 13,874 pounds of bananas, 10,456 mango units, and 8,633 papaya units.
Other fruits that have registered good sales are dragon fruit with 738 units, currants with 264 pounds, 138 pounds of jobo, 110 jackfruit units, 73 pounds of rose apples, and 31 premium fresh vanilla beans. Added to this were the anón, guama, zocato, corazón, mangosteen and lulo, Tirado said.
Meat, Fish and Dairy
Pork remains the king of Puerto Rican cuisine and its most popular cuts are bone-in chops, "masitas," and longaniza. Poultry is dominated by chicken sausage, fresh quail and whole chicken. In the red meat area, grass-fed lamb continues to grow —from ribeye and t-bone to ribs and cuts for fricassee. Moreover, the most popular cuts of beef were steak, ground beef, and sliced for fajitas.
"In the area of fish and shellfish, we partner with Conservación ConCiencia, who train fishermen in sustainable practices and then sell their fish through PRoduce. Most popular were snook (4,864 fillets), yellowfin tuna (2,002 fillets), dorado (1,174 fillets) and conch (284 pounds)," Tirado explained.
The company sold over 12,000 dozen eggs, and dairy favorites include Greek yogurt, butter, and goat cheese. The main root vegetables, in order of preference, are sweet potato (9,758 pounds), lilac taro (6,505 pounds), and malanga (4251 pounds).
"Prepared foods have changed the way many consume local produce, simplifying preparation tasks and offering an alternative to eating meals from renowned restaurants and producers from the comfort of home. The most popular have been pizzas, ravioli, meat patties and croquettes," Tirado reported.
International Companies
These local companies are joined by several foreign companies that have managed to penetrate the local market. Among them are: Ipsy —cosmetics—, Stitch Fix —clothes—, and Function of Beauty —hair products—, among others.
We requested the reaction of these companies to know their market in Puerto Rico, but at the end of the edition there was no response.
