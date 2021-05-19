The new president of the Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples (CSM), Luis Cordero, affirmed that the entity has developed a short, medium and long-term growth strategy to add more value to its policyholders, employees, co-op movement and partners.
“One of the main strategies of this plan is diversification, having a growth of diversification in terms of the market of other lines. We are a company where 80 percent of our portfolio distribution has historically been personal lines insurance, which includes auto policies, personal residences, liability and personal public liability; and 20 percent in the area of other lines. Currently, our diversification is increasing in such a way that it is complying with the strategies of our plan,” Cordero told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. According to the insurance expert, this plan was conceived in 2018 and covers the cooperative’s goals until 2023.
Despite the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial activities, Cordero revealed that CSM has managed to surpass the expectations outlined in its strategic plan so far. In fact, 2020 was a record year for the Puerto Rican co-op sector. Among the milestones that CSM marked last year was a capital increase of approximately $176 million compared to $142 million in 2019, representing an increase of $34 million, or 23.9 percent.
“In addition, it was the first time that [CSM] exceeded $300 million in written premiums. It’s been four months into the new year now, but we are still celebrating. Also, we reached a goal of $308 million at 100 percent,” he said, adding that they achieved an 89 percent business retention rate.
Innovative Practices
The new president said that the “reality of today’s market” implies that the insurance industry needs to boost its technological infrastructure to facilitate actions for both industry holders and clients. For this reason, last year CSM became the first insurance company in Puerto Rico and Latin America to integrate Alexa, Amazon’s virtual reality AI technology, into its customer service base.
“Through this, the insured can obtain multiple information and can take different types of actions, such as establishing a claim, [more details] about their policies, the vehicles that are insured, the expiration date of these, and receiving roadside assistance services anytime they need it. It is a direct innovation in which there is no middleman in handling customer service,” he explained. While CSM initially projected to obtain 1,000 interactions through Alexa in the first six months of its incorporation, they achieved over 3,000 engagements.
Moreover, the entity has an app where clients can apply for policies, establish direct claims, issue payments and request career service assistance. CSM said it continues to be the only insurer on the island to offer “Express Service” with personalized inspection at the place of the car accident or where and when the insured or claimant requests it, with 24/7 service.
“We will continue to position [CSM] as the first insurer in the consumer’s mind, including providing the best service in the industry, the widest variety of products, and the one that is the easiest to do business with. We are extremely grateful for the support provided by our human resource and the trust that the policyholders have placed in us. They are our north and our commitment is to meet your changing needs,” he affirmed.
2021 Goals
Cordero —who has worked in the insurance industry for 42 years and most recently served as CSM’s president of Communications, Sales & Marketing— affirmed that the co-op plans to raise its written premiums to $323 million this year. “We already have the evaluations of the first quarter of 2021 and the trend is that we must be exceeding it,” he said, adding that they also aim to surpass $200 million in capital gains within one year or two.
“We are confident that we will achieve our sales goal for 2021. At the end of the first quarter, written premiums exceeded $80 million, $5 [million] more compared to the previous year; results that reaffirm that we are on the right track and we are doing a great job,” Cordero asserted.
