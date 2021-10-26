Located in Mayagüez, the factory Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind (PRIFB) was recognized with the Leading Disability Employer Seal of the National Organization on Disability (NOD) for the second consecutive year. PRIFB, despite having suffered the pandemic’s economic assault like the majority of companies worldwide, has maintained its promise of labor inclusion, employing more than 250 people, including 120 employees with disabilities.
“COVID-19 has had an adverse fiscal impact for the organization, however, it has not undermined our promise to continue providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Fortunately, we have contracts that allow us to maintain our levels of employment and among the projects on our agenda is the retraining of our labor force and expansion of automation initiatives,” stated Josean Feliciano, vice president of the PRIFB.
In Puerto Rico, discriminatory hiring practices based on disability are prohibited by both the 1990 law “Americans with Disabilities Act” (ADA) and the 1973 Law of Rehabilitation.
Despite these protections, there is a high rate of unemployment within the island’s disabled population.
“Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind gives us the opportunity to contribute to and make ourselves part of the labor market. In this way, we demonstrate that we are capable and that, above all, we can support ourselves and maintain a home. When people ask what you are doing, it’s satisfying to answer “I’m working,” expressed Jesus Cruz, who has been a sewing machine worker for two years.
The recognition granted to PRIFB acknowledges companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.
With this honor, the company is distinguished as a vanguard organization in the recruitment of disabled people. The award seeks to encourage other companies to make use of the benefits that come from hiring talent with disabilities, which includes the patronage of a large segment of consumers that support companies employing people with disabilities.
