This year, as COVID-19 continues, the Thanksgiving weekend’s online holiday shopping is expecting a 35% growth compared to 2019. Such a trend is great news for our technology-based companies that will offer discounts and will give a great and exciting start to the holiday season.
In addition to the savings they represent, these special sales are an opportunity to try new products and services, while at the same time, supporting companies that are driving their startups with innovative approaches. Check them out online now.
Salón Boricua
Are you a fan of art pieces? How about ones with a very Puerto Rican twist? Check out Salon Boricua’s store! They will offer a discount of 10% to 50% off on selected art pieces. Offer will be available from Friday, November 27th to Monday, November 30th. No special code will be needed.
Salón Boricua works in the development and creation of art pieces inspired by our Puerto Rican history, culture, and identity. Their company is part of the Creative Industries of Puerto Rico (PRIDCO) and “Fábricas Culturales” of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture.
Sirena Patterns
Do you want to learn how to sew your own clothes from stretch fabrics? This is your chance! Sirena Patterns will offer a 20% discount on the entire store. Which means you can choose from a selection of online sewing courses and sewing supplies, including their patterns. Offer begins Monday, November 23 and ends Monday, November 30.
Sirena Patterns is a platform that takes advantage of the Internet to train people all over the world to sew spandex fabrics. The startup provides its audience with online courses and sewing patterns available in PDF format, ready to print.
Pintá
For all of you manicure enthusiasts, Pintá is having a very “sabroso” weekend sales event where customers can get 10% off with code P18! Offer will be active all throughout Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30.
Pintá is a gel nail polish and nails care brand for at-home manicures. All of our products are certified by the Leaping Bunny Association as cruelty-free, vegan, and 7 toxic-free.
LICKco
¡Your pet deserves a treat! The good news is that when you go to LICK’s online store from November 23 to November 27 you get a 35% storewide off using code “BLACKFRIDAY”.
LICKco is a Puerto Rico-based direct-to-consumer startup aimed at designing environmentally friendly pet-related products that focus on fostering the bond between the owner and its pet.
My Healthy WOE
Try new, healthy, and delicious holiday recipes with My Healthy WOE! This upcoming Black Friday they’ll be giving $5 off with a purchase of $75 or more, $10 off with a purchase of $100 or more, $20 off with a purchase of $150 or more, and $40 off with a purchase of $300 or more STOREWIDE! Plus, enjoy 25% off of selected products during Cyber Monday.
My HealthyWOE is a local online store that specializes in sugar-free and low-carb food products. Their goal is to motivate customers to regain control of their health avoiding sugar consumption.
Equal Love
Looking for that perfect gift? Buy genderless scented products including candles and perfumes! Equal Love Roll-on Perfume has a special buy one, get one 50% off offer. Plus, when you buy a product from their Home Bundle and Body Bundle you get 50% off. Check out their store here.
Equal Love is a genderless collection of products focusing on high-quality ingredients and with a specific purpose to provide a gender-free experience and raise awareness about gender identity and diversity.
The Pop'd Shop
Time to stock up your fridge with refreshing and fruitful sodas! All drinks and gift cards from The Pop’d Shop online store are 30% off. Plus, all orders ship FREE! You won’t want to miss it.
The Pop’d Shop sells all-natural sparkling fruit waters for a full flavor PUNCH to help you escape quarantine. Ingredients sourced from Puerto Rican farms for a party in your mouth without the guilt.
Cabezoodos
The children in your family will LOVE this! Cabezoodos customers will find seasonal bundles and reduced prices on selected items. Discounts will be automatically applied. Time to play!
Cabezoodos connects kids in the diaspora with their culture in a fun and memorable way.
