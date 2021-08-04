Managing insurance policies for apartments is now as easy as online shopping, thanks to BOON, a Puerto Rican company that has automated processes to facilitate quotes and payments.
Alice Meléndez, the founder of BOON, explained that the platform connects users with condo insurance (HO6) policies provided by Óptima Seguros, a local insurer.
Their HO6 provides coverage in the wake of a hurricane or storm, earthquake, fire and smoke, accidental water discharge, theft and vandalism. While banks generally require mortgage payers to buy a policy that covers these incidents, she highlighted the benefits for owners who have already settled their condo payments.
“Meeting the bank’s requirements is an extra, but the purpose is not to satisfy banks but to protect families… Apart from covering those requirements by banks, the HO6 will cover your pipes, if you cause harm to a neighbor, if your pet causes harm to another person and they sue you, food expenses while your apartment is being repaired - because if a hurricane has already destroyed it, it is highly likely that if the apartment is uninhabitable, you will have to move and that represents additional expenses,” she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
While several insurance companies offer these products, what sets BOON apart is that customers can get quotes in a matter of seconds by providing basic information.
Furthermore, after making any adjustments, the customer can purchase their desired policy directly and BOON will send a confirmation email and receipt to both the client and their banking institution. The insured will also receive information on the specific email address of the bank to present it as evidence if confronted by their lenders. According to Meléndez, the entire process takes between three to four minutes.
Addressing a Market Need
In 2018, one year after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, Meléndez observed that the recovery process was hindered for condo residents because the insurance processes were dealt with through the building’s administration rather than individualized services. As such, she developed technology that serves as a mediator between an insurance company and individual clients.
She was able to shape this initiative by participating in the first generation of pre18, the pre-accelerator program for local startups by parallel18. It was through this cohort that BOON received a $40,000 grant and secured another $40,000 through United for Puerto Rico. All in all, getting the product out required an investment of over $300,000, including the $80,000 in grants.
Meléndez noted that the industry was hesitant to embrace innovation. It wasn’t until 2019 when they had their first meeting with Optima, and it took over a year to launch the first policy. Now, www.quieroboon.com offers different types of HO6 policies, starting at $399 a year.
Although only two people, including Meléndez, work directly for BOON, the company has over 100 registered insurance producers and holds weekly meetings with Optima’s departments.
“The way I see insurance is as a tool to help a person who has a loss and is in need,” she said. “We are well aware of what our purpose is and it is to maximize insurance as a tool to help. I brought a little sensitivity to the insurance industry and critical analysis at the same time.”
Joining New P18 Cohort
Three years after participating in pre18, BOON will participate in the ninth cohort of P18, the international accelerator program. This is the first generation comprised mostly of Puerto Rican businesses, with 58 percent, or 23 of the 40 companies in total.
By participating in the program, BOON will receive a $40,000 equity-free grant, counseling and monitoring of goals during 20 weeks. In addition, it will be able to access a network of investors, business partners and contacts who work closely with entrepreneurs to address key aspects of the company’s needs.
Meléndez affirmed that by having access to these resources, she expects to further develop her business model by incorporating other types of insurance policies and services.
“The long-term purpose is to automate all the processes of an insurance company, which includes even paying the claim, automating that quantification of damages... Technology can enter there, and we can integrate data from the construction industry and make it a tool not only to sell a policy but to automate processes and manage risks,” she said.
