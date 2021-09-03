Dallas-based Safe Harbor Marinas has acquired Puerto Del Rey, the largest marina in the Caribbean. The transaction closed on Sept. 1, 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.
The owner of the marina was Nicholas Prouty, CEO of Putnam Bridge. After Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, he invested $10 million in solar power at the facility.
"We are very excited to welcome Puerto Del Rey to Safe Harbor," said Jason Hogg, Chief Investment Officer of Safe Harbor Marinas. "The local team and the property are both truly exceptional."
Puerto Del Rey is a 140-acre facility located in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, a gateway to the Caribbean islands. The property currently has wet slips that can accommodate about 1,000 vessels and dry stack facilities that can accommodate another 750 vessels.
"This asset will be a wonderful destination for our boaters in the Atlantic," Hogg said. "It comes about two weeks after our addition of Sunroad Marina to the Safe Harbor network in the Pacific. It is wonderful to be able to continue to expand our network for boaters on both coasts with world class destinations."
In November 2020, Puerto del Rey acquired two new boat forklift machines – the Marina Bull Lo Pro, the largest and only one of its category in the Caribbean.
For the Marina, purchasing this equipment was an excellent investment to grow as a business and get a competitive advantage over the Caribbean market.
At the time, Carolina Corral, CEO of Puerto del Rey, said: “Acquisitions like these (purchase of the two Marina Bull Lo Pros) are very important for Puerto del Rey and Puerto Rico, allowing us to compete with Marinas worldwide. This investment gives us the opportunity to continue providing excellent service. We are the only Marina in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean that can lift heavy boats for daily use, up to 30,000 pounds.”
