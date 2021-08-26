The Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH, Spanish initials) today announced the culmination of benefits from temporary aid programs such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
According to federal regulations, the last payable week will be Saturday, Sept. 4, so after this, claimants will not receive additional benefits.
In 18 months, the DTRH has disbursed $9,594,455,447.13 in unemployment benefits.
"Today, around 130,000 PUA and Unemployment claimants were notified, via email, about the imminent end of aid to workers affected by the pandemic," Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera Santiago stated.
In the case of the PUA, if the person has not made an initial claim, they will have until Oct. 6 to apply for benefits. However, the last payable week will also be the week corresponding to Sept. 4.
Among the other programs that are ending is the PEUC, which grants benefits to individuals who have exhausted their Unemployment Insurance, and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).
Also ending is the federal Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program, which provides a supplementary benefit for those who claim Unemployment Insurance benefits or any of its extensions and have also worked as self-employed.
After the week of Sept. 4, only those who meet the requirements of the Unemployment Insurance Program will receive unemployment benefits.
