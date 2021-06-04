In order to continue promoting the reactivation of the economic activity generated by the tourism sector, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), Carlos Mercado Santiago, launched a multipronged advertising and marketing plan to promote domestic tourism under the VoyTuristeando brand.
The campaign “One Island, 78 Destinations” was presented to mayors, directors of municipal tourism offices and members of the local tourism industry at the Coca-Cola Music Hall located in the T-Mobile District of San Juan.
The initiative, which centers around the diversity of experiences available on the island’s 78 municipalities, was designed to bring to top-of-mind the myriad attractions and experiences that differentiate Puerto Rico from other destinations. Its purpose is to encourage residents to enjoy domestic tourism by showcasing the island’s unique places and experiences and, at the same time, reenergize and encourage municipal economic growth and development.
"The campaign launched showcases our beautiful natural landscapes; celebrates our history and our culture; and puts on display the diverse tourist attractions found in each and every corner of Puerto Rico. Our tourism industry is a cornerstone of economic development and holds great potential for growth. Each day we see how visionary entrepreneurs bring Puerto Rico to center stage, developing every aspect of what Puerto Rico offers as a travel destination and showing the determination that characterizes us as a people,” stated the governor.
Pierluisi added that the health and safety component of the tourism offering has been the no. 1 priority, emphasizing the compliance of COVID-19 prevention protocols.
“Without a doubt, the past 14 months have been disruptive to tourism activity in Puerto Rico. Today, we feel very enthusiastic with the launch of our new initiative ‘One Island, 78 Destinations’ as we are sure the campaign will strengthen the hospitality sector and promote the growth of domestic tourism and economic development on the island,” Mercado said.
The primary goal of the campaign’s marketing strategy is to promote domestic tourism, while increasing consumer confidence and peace-of-mind regarding health and safety standards. The campaign, which will run until August, includes mass media outlets such as television, radio, print and digital presence with an emphasis on social media platforms.
The creative concept of “One Island, 78 Destinations” uses elements associated with travel such as a passport, stamp seals; luggage; flight attendants and pilots to promote Puerto Rico as an attractive destination, by showing local audiences that they can enjoy an excellent vacation without leaving the island. Additionally, an interactive map of Puerto Rico includes three noteworthy attractions in each municipality, has been uploaded to the PRTC’s VoyTuristeando.com webpage. The social media component of the campaign uses stories, narrated in a fun and colloquial style by a local flight attendant, to share recommendations about places to visit within the 78 travel destinations on the island.
Another part of the promotional initiative is the creation and distribution of special passports for Puerto Rico residents. The passports can be stamped during visits to each municipality and the stamps can be obtained from PRTC tour operators and lodgings. Kiosks simulating airline check-in counters are available at Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey and Plaza del Caribe in Ponce so that anyone interested in knowing more about the diversity of options available in Puerto Rico can ask the “flight attendants” on duty and obtain their passport to travel around the Island.
