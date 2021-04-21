The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) is continuing its push to promote agritourism on the island by handing out $5,000 incentives to 25 certified agribusinesses, for a total of $125,000.
“These small and midsize businesses are an integral part of promoting Puerto Rico as a Green Destination, and each one of these businesses a different and educational [experience] while their products are supporting the growth of the agricultural sector, creating jobs and regional economic development,” said PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado.
Among the businesses that were lauded for their agritourism efforts are Hacienda Cascada; Siempre Verde; Península Del Río; Quesos Vaca Negra; Café Nativo; Hacienda Lealtad; Frutos del Guacabo; Destilería Coquí; HidrOrgánica; and San Juan Artisan Destillers.
Many of these businesses are dedicated to the production of fruits and vegetables, fruit trees and coffee, as well as dairy products, artisanal liqueurs, raising farm animals and establishing fish farms.
Mercado noted that the PRTC’s website, as well as that of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, featured 10 videos and other information that is promoting agritourism on the island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.