As part of the resources provided to emerging companies and startups, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), and parallel18, along with Mastercard, global leader in payments and fintech businesses, made a collaborative agreement that will benefit the innovative businesses that are participating in the international accelerator programs based in Puerto Rico.
With this strategic agreement, startups will have the opportunity of receiving technical support and mentorships that will help them gain local and global growth, within a workspace sponsored by Mastercard.
“At parallel18 we believe that innovation drives entrepreneurial and economic development on a local and regional level. This alliance with Mastercard helps us to that end. We want to provide each startup the best assets and education that will boost their services and solutions with that goal in mind. The fintech industry and automated payments are increasingly necessary, and we want more companies to adopt them,” stated Sebastián Vidal, Chief Innovation Officer of the PRSTRT.
“The main goal of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust is to advance the local economy. These initiatives with corporate partners such as Mastercard give us the opportunity to offer top-level resources. We’re eager with this collaboration, and we know it will provide direct knowledge to the startups and their founders,” said Lucy Crespo, CEO of PRSTRT.
On the other hand, José Vargas, the Regional Manager of Mastercard Puerto Rico highlighted that: “As global leaders in payments, we’re contributing to the future of fintech, and we want to propel Puerto Rico’s economy in their current phase. Through this alliance, we can be a vehicle for innovation and training while promoting this niche that is currently developing on the island.”
As part of the initiatives that Mastercard will be leading with the accelerator are connecting with participating startups and providing mentoring sessions under the fintech perspective. In addition, they will provide support on the DemoDay as the main sponsor.
For more information about the organization and their programs, visit www.parallel18.com or email cobi@parallel18.com.
