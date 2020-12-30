The Puerto Rico Ocean Technology Complex (PROtech) development project in Yabucoa will be carried out by WSP USA Building Inc. and Marvel Architects, after the central government completed the selection process to develop the $300 million project that will be the center of multiple eco-friendly projects and scientific research.
Once completed, the project will be the first of its kind in the Caribbean.
“We thank the 34 companies that showed interest in being the architects of the world’s largest OTEC [ocean thermal energy conversion] pilot plant that will create an ecosystem that integrates research, innovation and economic development by creating industries that derive from deep water use. We selected WSP USA Building Inc. and Marvel Architects because the collaboration between these two companies creates a highly qualified team with international experience and the capacity to develop this cutting-edge project,” said Manuel Laboy, secretary of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).
WSP USA Building is an international engineering firm with headquarters in New York City, while Marvel Architects is a local firm based in San Juan.
The next phase of the project includes a pre-agreement between the selected developer and the Puerto Rico Land Authority to begin negotiations for the lease of the land where the development will take place. This phase also includes feasibility studies, development of the structural design of the park and the beginning of application for the corresponding permits. This process should be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Then, planning the construction and OTEC systems would follow, among other details. According to development plans, the project must be in its final phase of searching for tenants and industries by 2027.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the PROtech initiative would produce 500 kilowatts of energy through a collaboration with the private sector, which would pick up the tab for the development. The project has been in the works for more than three years and would follow the lead of similar initiatives in Hawaii and Japan in order to transform the island into a world-class example and center for sustainable ocean economy.
According to scientists, the natural qualities of the zone -waters with temperatures of 36 degrees Fahrenheit and depths of 1,000 meters- make it a perfect match for the project since OTEC technology produces energy by harnessing the temperature differences between ocean surface waters and deep ocean waters.
In addition to the ocean thermal energy conversion plant, the project hopes to launch emerging industries like algae farming, mariculture (the cultivation of fish and other marine life for food using seawater) and aquaculture (similar to mariculture, but usually with freshwater), as well as a recreational center, a research institute and other local ventures.
Based on the master plan, the project should generate some 10,000 jobs in an area with poverty rates that fluctuate between 45 percent and 56 percent – before the coronavirus pandemic hit Puerto Rico in March.
“PROtech is a key project that will give space to multiple emerging sectors based on OTEC technology, which will make Puerto Rico one of the leading deep-water research and application centers in the world. We are confident in the development and success of this project whose master plan we develop based on feasibility studies of recognized entities such as Makai Ocean Engineering, Estudios Técnicos, Integra and Technical Consulting Group and together with other government agencies,” Laboy said.
