A member of the Puerto Rico Pharmaceutical Industry Association (PIA) warned that a tax increase proposed for this sector of the local economy could result in adverse effects for the overall healthcare industry and other indirect businesses.

San Juan mayor and gubernatorial candidate for the Popular Democratic Party, (PDP) Carmen Yulín Cruz, held a rally in the municipality of Barranquitas, where she shared her platform ahead of the 2020 general elections. Among them, Cruz revealed that part of her strategy for economic development would be to increase taxes on foreign corporations in Puerto Rico by at least 3 percent. This, she argued, could generate roughly $1 billion for the government.

José E. Viera, regional director of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for Allergan, said that this proposed hike—which would affect the pharmaceutical industry—could eventually drive multiple businesses off the island, as well as potentially impact the places where their products are exported and consumers’ pockets in Puerto Rico.

“The issue here is paying what’s fair within a globalized market. For instance, if the production taxes here in Puerto Rico are increased that much, all these multinational companies will look for relocation alternatives in other markets and produce there. The government of Puerto Rico needs to look beyond the short term of raising [the tax] by 3 percent and more into how a tax hike could affect the island’s financial health and employment in mid- and long term,” Viera explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

The Fight Against Breast Cancer MBQ Pharma was officially launched just over a year ago by a group of scientists from the Un…

According to Viera, who participates in the PIA, the contributions of foreign biopharmaceutical companies account for nearly one third of the public budget, or $3 billion, and create roughly 72,000 “well-paid” jobs.

“Add to that all the restaurants, engineering and consulting companies, and even the food trucks in front of [those companies’] premises that benefit from their presence,” he said.

Viera argued that a tax hike would only be considered “fair” or reasonable if the government offered certain benefits in return, such as more security, better services or improved utilities. He stated that opting to increase the operational costs for these and other companies without providing something in exchange stems from the local government’s “historic myopia of not assessing long-term impact.”

While the Allergan regional director listed Puerto Rico’s strategic geographic position, growing market and quality personnel as top reasons for foreign companies to select the island for their operations, he cautioned that they could opt to leave “in 10 years” or so.

“Undoubtedly, these companies remain in Puerto Rico, even with its taxes—it’s the [U.S.] jurisdiction with the most taxes— and have decided to do so because of the quality of the island’s workers. Other companies have tried to replicate processes and they haven’t been able to simply because of our quality employees, and that speaks highly of us. But until when? How much longer can you tolerate that taxes continue to rise but the benefits don’t?,” he pondered.

The Blooming Medical Cannabis Industry With the therapeutic weed program on track, attention is now shifting to hemp initiatives

Viera also warned that the tax might not necessarily be related to these corporations’ products, but it could have an impact because the companies could opt to raise their prices to compensate for losses. This, he said, could jeopardize revenue, product prices and jobs in other segments of the health industry, such as health insurance companies and drugstores.

“This is an issue… that concerns the entire healthcare system,” he said.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Viera if Allergan—an Irish multinational that has been distributing its products from Puerto Rico for nearly 50 years—would consider relocating in light of possible cost increases or Puerto Rico’s declining number of doctors and health professionals over migration.

The regional director affirmed that he does not foresee a departure, adding that he expects the medical population to bloom Puerto Rico, “perhaps not with the growth we hope for, but it is heading that way.”