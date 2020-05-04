The paralysis of the nearly 1,500 mortgage closings that are ready to end the process once this commercial sector is reopened on May 11 amid the quarantine by COVID-19 could have an adverse medium-term affect on property values, in addition to stopping the flow of bank transactions.

The drop in the price of residences and commercial buildings was one of the consequences of Hurricane Maria, after migration and the difficult economic situation—which worsened after the natural disaster—and, although the current crisis is caused by a health problem, the impact on the real estate sector could be equal or greater.

“We should expect values to drop, at least, just as it happened with Maria, that weeks later, property values fell between 10 percent and 12 percent. The only way to analyze this is with a similar situation, and the only reference we have is Hurricane María," said Migdoel Rodríguez, who has been an appraiser since 1994.

The lack of mortgage closings is a factor that the appraiser evaluates and that generates a direct effect on market prices, as well as interest, which remain low for the time being.

“Banks don't file mortgage cases, attorneys can't make closings, appraisers can't appraise, and real estate brokers can't show properties. On the other hand, the interest rate is low, so more people may qualify for mortgage loans, but the population is another force acting on values. It also depends on whether people remain unemployed and migration to the United States grows for the third quarter of this year," Rodríguez warned about the consequences in the real estate industry.

The economy's development will be decisive for Puerto Rico residents to decide whether or not to buy a residential property, which results in market movement and, therefore, in the permanence or change in the value of the properties.

"If the economy and population shrink, people will not have money to spend and values fall, but there is also a lot of money coming into the country from federal aid, which could stimulate work. This money could balance the situation. We will be observing everything to see how we adjust the values," Rodríguez said.

Meanwhile, Edgardo Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rico Evaluators Instituto, said that it is premature to know what will happen to the values, but stated that there will be a negative impact.

“It cannot be estimated yet and we will see the comparables of property sales later, but we know that there is already a present effect with the stoppage of mortgage closings. We do not have specific data, but there has been a stagnation in economic activity, because residential or commercial properties cannot be inspected. We also have to estimate whether people let us do the appraisals for fear of contagion (with COVID-19)," Ortiz said.

On the possibility of a change in property prices, Víctor Mesas, president of the Appraisal Institute, Chapter of Puerto Rico, limited himself to the opinion that it is too early to forecast the future of the securities.

“There is a detrimental factor that could have a negative effect, but we cannot assure it until an investigation is made with data from before and after the event. I do not dare to assure that the value of the properties will decrease, although it is possible," Mesas said.

He highlighted the strict procedures of local banks, unlike that of the United States, which has further complicated appraisal procedures.

"Puerto Rican banks have protocols that are not flexible, because they require that the appraisal be internal and in person, unlike in the United States, where the owner already sends inside photos and the appraiser makes a desk appraisal, taking the photos," added Ortiz about the alternatives he understands should be considered on the island, apart from including this sector as an essential service that can operate without problems because it serves the client individually and by appointment.

In agreement with several real estate brokers on the Island, a property can currently take more than a year for the sale to be achieved. Before Hurricane Maria, the average sale of a property reached three to four months in high-demand sectors and up to six or eight months in low-demand sectors.