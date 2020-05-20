Because of the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 emergency, some residents of Puerto Rico are looking for new ways to generate income, such as by opening new businesses. But with hurricane season just a few weeks away, these new entrepreneurs must be meticulous in obtaining the appropriate property and contingency business insurance, experts say.

These types of insurance are financed through premiums deducted on the basis of the establishment’s economic activity. In the event that a hurricane, earthquake, fire or flooding damages the property and interrupts business flow, the owner would receive money based on the preestablished agreement with the insurance company.

Jaime González, president of Antilles Insurance, said that ideally, business owners should insure the property conditioned by the cost of rebuilding or replacing the structure. He noted that the cost is determined by the establishment itself and not on market value.

U.S. Treasury Eases Some Guidelines on PPP Loan Forgiveness Thousands of small businesses in Puerto Rico have taken out Payment Protection Program (PPP)…

“It doesn’t matter if it’s in Trastalleres in Santurce or in Ocean Park. it is not about market value, but the cost of replacement. That value is what the owner should use as a basis to insure [the property]… If they don’t insure it by the cost of replacement and insure it for less, they will not receive the same payment,” González said, adding that the property value is determined by an appraiser.

Agnes Suárez, president of AIG Insurance, explained that the contingency payment is only activated if prompted by the aforementioned natural disasters. Thus, business interruption caused by the emergency measures enacted during the coronavirus pandemic is not entitled to insurance payments because the health emergency doesn’t have a direct impact on the physical establishment.

However, she stressed the importance of obtaining this type of coverage due to the possibility of another natural disaster — be it the looming storm season or the recent earthquakes experienced in the southwest region of the island.

“All of this has an impact on companies and having that protection helps. Of course, there is a deductible — some insurers have it at 2 percent while the majority of companies raised it to 5 percent after Hurricane Maria… But it is a policy that every business should have, even more so now that we are facing hurricane season,” Suárez said.

Iraelia Pernas, president of the Puerto Rico Insurance Company Association, echoed her colleagues’ statements.

“Now is the time to look for an insurance provider that is authorized to provide individual orientation, and then have that coverage up to date. People are financially limited now, but they must have the mindset that it is better to have the insurance and not have to use it, than to need it and not have it,” Pernas asserted.

Suárez outlined that the process of making an insurance claim and receiving payment ordinarily takes between 20 to 30 days, although this would depend on the magnitude of the loss. Once the company receives a claim, it assigns an insurance adjuster to inspect the property and evaluate the proof of loss presented by the owner. The adjuster then proceeds to converse with the appraiser and determines the amount to compensate. Afterward, the insurance company deducts the policy’s money and emits the payment within an average of 10 days or less, although the agility of this process would also rely on the evidence submitted.

Insurance Companies Could Also Face Losses

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked the AIG Insurance president if the industry is financially prepared to manage another mass wave of claims, such as the one experienced in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria of Sept. 2017.

“The way insurance works is that we assess a risk, we insure it, but immediately after we insure it, we look for reinsurers to share the risk. We can keep roughly 5 percent to 15 percent of the risk and the rest we reinsure. Based on what we retain, we make a reserve and we have the financial capacity to back up this type of risk,” Suárez clarified.

However, she noted that large-scale disasters are bound to generate losses for insurance companies. It is estimated that after Maria, insurers paid the equivalent of 20 to 30 years of premiums.

“Unfortunately after Maria, we saw some cases where reinsurers were not covering the offers that the insurer had made and when it was time to pay, the insurer — instead of having to pay 10 percent of the losses, in some cases had to pay 100 percent of the losses that the reinsurers did not plan to cover for that particular damage,” she said.