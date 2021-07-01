Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) Executive Director Omar J. Marrero announced today that a sealed bid process began with the release of the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the land property and the structure known as former Madame Luchetti School located at the main entrance to Condado in San Juan.
“We encourage all interested parties to visit the property and participate in the sealed bid process. Proposals for the use of the property must preserve the historical value of the building, which may not be demolished because it is a historical structure. The Real Property Evaluation and Disposal Committee (CEDBI by its Spanish acronym), whose mission is to promote the disposal of real property in disuse owned by the Government of Puerto Rico, will evaluate the proposals that meet the requirements of this RFP and promote economic development and public wellbeing,” stated Marrero who presides over the CEDBI.
The property, which is owned by the Department of Public Works and Transportation, received an emergency designation as historic site by the Planning Board in accordance with current laws and regulations.
Marrero pointed out that the proposals will be evaluated pursuant to the parameters and evaluation criteria established in the RFP and to provisions of the Single Regulation for the Evaluation and Disposal of Real Property of the Executive Branch of the Government of Puerto Rico, Regulation No. 9133 of December 9, 2019.
The Executive Director of AAFAF added that interested entities and individuals may visit the property on the following dates and times:
• Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
• Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The RFP and the Regulation are available at the website of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority at www.aafaf.pr.gov. The due date to submit the proposals to the Committee is August 27, 2021.Any questions about the bid process must be sent before 4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2021, to: cedbi@aafaf.pr.gov.
