In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, Puerto Rico Manufacturing Association (PRMA) President Carlos M Rodríguez has announced the creation of a task force to attract manufacturing production that is related to national security.
The principal objective is to “maximize” the strategic inclusión of Puerto Rico as a manufacturing hub in the federal initiative to attract critical manufacturing production on American soil, he said in a statement.
The task force will be headed by the PRMA president and will include a team of experts in the areas of manufacturing, taxes and the economy.
The task force members are Carlos Serrano, a tax attorney with the law firm Reichard Escalera; former Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Teresita Fuentes; tax attorney Carlos Bonilla; Joaquín Viso, founder of MOVA Pharmaceutical and MC-21; William Lockwood, president of Lockwood Financial Advisors; Félix Negrón, VP Operations at Medtronic Worldwide; Wendy Perry, VP Sales & Marketing at Merck; and Silvia Santiago, VP Manufacturing at Destilería Serrallés.
“This opportunity has a very short window of time, so the work started immediately. We will be communicating achievements regularly,” Rodríguez said.
