Puerto Rico's private sector is optimistic over the new executive order announced by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, which eliminates the curfew that has kept citizens indoors and restaurants closed during the established period for over a year.
Executive Order 2021-037 comes into effect on Monday, May 24, and it also allows commercial establishments to operate at 50 percent guest capacity instead of the current 30 percent, and paves the way to open coliseums and venues at 30 percent seating capacity. In addition, alcoholic beverages will no longer be banned in beaches and other recreational areas.
The restaurant sector, one of the hardest-hit economies over the coronavirus-related restrictions, welcomed the fewer restrictions in the upcoming executive order, which will be in effect for two weeks. José Vázquez, president of the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (Asore, by its Spanish acronym), opined that it is "an important step toward economic normalcy."
"Increasing the restaurant capacity to 50 percent, extending the hours of operation and eliminating the curfew provides a respite to restaurants, one of the sectors most impacted by the pandemic. The stipulations of the order, in combination with the reduction in positive cases and deaths, and with high sanitary safety practices on the part of the restaurants, brings closer the total reopening," he added.
Vázquez highlighted that it is important to gradually resume normal business operations and activities, as some U.S. states have done. He hopes that future executive orders eliminate the requirement for fully vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks in open and closed spaces, or to maintain social distancing of six feet.
Moreover, Adolfo González, president of the Shopping Centers Association, said the changes contemplated in the new government mandate are positive.
"Indicators have improved a lot and considerable easing was warranted. We are confident that vaccination efforts will continue to advance and the eligible population will be vaccinated as soon as possible so that capacity limitations can be removed in the next executive order," he stated.
Likewise, Jesús Vázquez, of the United Retailers Center (CUD, Spanish acronym), affirmed that EO 2021-037 is "very accurate to continue with a sustainable economic development." However, he urged citizens to "be prudent" and to keep following health protocols, "because if we don't know how to behave, we will return to more restrictive executive orders."
