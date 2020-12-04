The changes to the executive order that will take effect from December 7 to January 7 affect the finances of the private sector, which will face the closure of Sundays and the curfew at 9:00 p.m. in the heart of the holiday season.
The new restrictions announced by Gov. Wanda Vázquez will impact restaurants and retailers, which on countless occasions have insisted that they have strict hygiene and safety protocols, reiterating that they have followed the established protocols on establishments, shopping centers, and restaurants to avoid contagion in their businesses.
Gadiel Lebrón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (Asore by its Spanish acronym), said: “this is a very difficult and complicated time. There are many challenges for restaurants to continue operating with a decrease of more than 50 percent in sales. The closure of Sundays at Christmas time will continue to impact them."
The result of enforcing more severe restrictions on local commerce during these four weeks -which are usually the best-selling of the year-, could cause many businesses to move forward with the decision to close permanently after a prolonged period of operating at a loss.
“Between 25 percent and 30 percent of the industry will end up closing, as we have said on other occasions, which translates into the loss of many jobs. We must find a balance between physical, mental, and economic health, because the impact is on the small and medium-sized merchant," Lebrón added.
He explained that reducing the opening time of businesses by starting the curfew at 9:00 p.m., without being able to sell alcoholic beverages, will be uphill for many restaurants.
“We have been uncertain for nine months and nothing can be planned because tomorrow you have to cancel it. Everything is on hold. There is a lot of mental exhaustion and when you have a 'break' there are not many alternatives to distract you," he stated.
Less Painful
Although the restrictions that were added to the new executive order were not as severe as expected, it is assured that the effect will be negative due to the fragility of the economy and the attrition of business owners.
Economist Gustavo Vélez highlighted that “the stimuli that were given in April and May are ending and they have already met the objective of cushioning the effect of COVID-19. There is no new money, there is no certainty of other federal aid and there is no talk of incentives for small businesses, such as moratoriums on their monthly payments. This coincides with Christmas, the timing is very bad for the economy."
Likewise, Kenneth Rivera, a certified public accountant (CPA), said that the new restrictions will also affect the income of the Treasury Department (Hacienda).
"There will be a lot of online purchases, which will impact the revenue from Hacienda, so I understand that a commercial sector outside of Puerto Rico is being encouraged and that is not good," he said, referring to the fact that a large sum of the money from online purchases does not rebound on the island's economy.
During the press conference, the governor asked Puerto Rico residents not to focus on buying Christmas gifts, which the commercial sector did not see favorably.
Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet, Spanish acronym) argued that “more than buying a gift or not, with the closing of Sundays a payroll of $150 million is left out —for a decision without any scientific basis— which will affect the income of thousands of employees who have complied with what has been required."
An Undesired Effect
The experts interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL agreed that some of the measures could cause an effect different from that pursued by the executive order, arguing that the decisions are erroneous in tackling the pandemic.
“I am concerned that because of the dry law on Saturdays and Sundays, people will buy drinks and gather in the houses where people are getting infected, because they will not be able to do it in restaurants. Anxiety sometimes makes people behave differently," Rivera said.
Moreover, Báez and Lebrón agreed that closing on Sundays will have an adverse effect because consumers have fewer options to make purchases and there will be more crowds in stores.
“One less day to shop promotes lines. They are going to end up promoting what they want to ban," Lebrón opined about the lockdown on Sundays and the reduction of the hours of operations in stores, from Monday to Saturday until 8:30 p.m.
According to the executive order, the first one that is amended before the end of its term, on Sundays there will be a total closure of activities, except for supermarkets, restaurants with drive-thru services, pharmacies, gas stations, and hardware stores.
Religious services are allowed with the same restrictions and 30-percent capacity. Likewise, businesses shall remain operating at 30-percent capacity and complying with social distancing, hand disinfection, and mandatory mask use.
The order also establishes that businesses must have posters that promote the inspection of these places and their compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.
