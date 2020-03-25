With more than one week of inactivity and/or limited operations, members of Puerto Rico’s private sector are concerned about the financial repercussions that will arise as a result of the government’s plan to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island.
Governor Wanda Vázquez enacted Executive Order 2020-023 on March 15, imposing a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a general lockdown until March 30. Certain types of groups and businesses are exempt from the lockdown, such as the media, drugstores, supermarkets, gas stations, pharmaceutical companies, call centers, health centers and hospitals, airports and restaurants that offer delivery, carry-out, and/or drive-thru services, among others.
Some employers that do not fit into these categories have provided the option to work from home, but for many Puerto Rican businesses and workers the lockdown represents a loss of income or revenue that could seriously harm their budgets, thus generating uncertainty.
The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Laboy, said that his agency’s top concern at the moment is the Vázquez administration’s public policy to prioritize health in light of the unprecedented pandemic that has affected nearly 400,000 people worldwide at the time of this writing.
“Apart from that, provide certainty to the private sector… We released a circular letter to provide clarity in terms of who can and cannot operate under the executive order, answering questions and addressing concerns from the private sector,” Laboy told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Vicente “Chenti” Feliciano, a renowned economist who recently joined the new economic task force to mitigate the financial impact of the current situation, attended a meeting held last week in which leaders of the private sector discussed several disturbances with public officials, including Laboy.
According to Feliciano, one of the top concerns is finding a balance between safeguarding public health and keeping the economy moving, albeit limitedly.
“When there is a health risk, health comes first, but if we take too long [to reopen] many of those companies that are now closed will never open again,” he warned. This would then lead to a significant number of layoffs and debts that could worsen an already crippling economy.
Feliciano also noted that the tourism sector is taking one of the heaviest blows because the San Juan Bay is closed, air traffic is limited, and the international trend per official recommendations is to stay home and avoid travel.
“The losses in the tourism sector are brutal, and it will be months before we can establish a regular flow of tourists and for people to feel comfortable boarding a plane, and even more time with cruises,” he said.
Laboy said that after the world normalizes and overcomes the coronavirus emergency, Puerto Rico has the potential to boost medical tourism, particularly among patients from the Caribbean, Central America, and the U.S. mainland.
Another issue is product availability in supermarkets. Unlike some types of emergencies, supermarkets are not affected because they remain operational and the people are still receiving their social security income and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, so they are spending.
However, the current inventory tax essentially punishes businesses for having greater inventory. That is, the less a business manages to sell, the higher the tax. This measure has been hotly debated previously and, according to Laboy, its elimination is under consideration. Feliciano assured that inventory shortage in this time of need is not currently an issue because the port in Jacksonville is still shipping to the island. Alas, if that port were to close, the situation would be different.
Quarantine Extension Under Talks
Although EO 2020-023 expires on March 30 and, by extension, the lockdown and curfew, the government is considering the possibility of extending the quarantine in favor of preventing further contagion.
On Tuesday, March 24, Dr. Segundo Rodríguez, head of the coronavirus task force, said during a radio interview that the team detected a “community pattern” in the infections, which means that some people who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not have recent travel records or have been in contact with travelers. Thus, he informed that the task force might recommend to the governor that she extend the lockdown by an extra two weeks.
“We are evaluating the possibility of the addition of two more weeks. When we make the decision, which we still haven’t recommended, I am sure it will be announced immediately,” the doctor said.
Feliciano noted that this raises many concerns from the private sector, particularly over possible layoffs and permanent closures stemmed from lack of revenue.
“The big concern is that there will be a need to fire people. The amount of people who will be fired is big… There are many people who are suffering during the lockdown process,” he said.
In this regard, the economist drew parallels to the financial strain caused by the impact of Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, where a plethora of businesses was never able to recover from heavy losses. While the circumstances differ greatly between the aftermath of that storm and the present scenario from coronavirus, a hypothetical extension could nonetheless have dire effects.
“The government hasn’t made a decision as to the extension, but this is very worrisome to the private sector. The longer the lockdown is extended, the higher the number of companies that will never reopen. If you recall [Hurricane] Maria, there were myriad companies that never reopened; we don’t want that to happen again,” he said.
Feliciano acknowledged the need to prioritize public health but stated that there needs to be a balance between that aspect and Puerto Rico’s economy, especially within the greater context of a 14-year-long recession, an astronomical public debt, and an ongoing bankruptcy process held in federal court.
The DDEC secretary claimed that this remains a hypothetical scenario while acknowledging its implications. However, he stated that the government is in the process of implementing a series of measures to counter the economic toll on the private sector. One of these includes a request made to the U.S. Small Business Administration to include Puerto Rico in its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which he later confirmed was approved. In any case, he stressed that the primary concern is to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“We have a primary issue here and that is the health of the people of Puerto Rico. Everyone agrees on that. We are putting up a fight to the coronavirus. That is the number one enemy in Puerto Rico and the whole world,” Laboy said, a statement echoed by the governor at a press conference, where she revealed her administration’s economic plan.
He added, “we are taking the necessary steps to eradicate that virus, prevent the people from spreading that virus and prevent people from getting infected and until that situation is not controlled… more measures will be taken.” Although the end of the quarantine is near, the secretary said that it would be “speculative” to ponder other measures.
Feliciano said that there is a need to identify which jobs can be carried out remotely and which companies or industries can slowly begin reintegrating themselves into the economy. Although not all jobs or work models can adopt these practices, the move would provide some relief.
Economic Plan Announced
On Monday, March 23, the governor announced a series of measures meant to reduce the economic impact of her executive order. The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), created by the U.S. Congress to manage the island’s budget, later clarified that they established this initiative in coordination with Vázquez and her team.
The plan, which entails an investment of $787 million, includes measures that have a direct impact on the private sector.
The government intends to withhold the payment of the Sales & Use tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) for three months, offer $500 to self-employed workers, and provide $1,500 to small- and midsize businesses (PyMEs by its Spanish acronym) with no more than 50 employees and who do not qualify for federal aid.
In addition, the government has requested leaders in the banking industry to offer 90-day postponements on mortgages, loans, and credit cards, but people must call their respective providers because it is not an automatic process. According to the governor, this will not affect personal or business credit.
“The government of Puerto Rico needs to have a series of measures already prepared and wait for the federal package because the measures implemented locally can’t duplicate federal efforts. That is why, if the federal government’s plan is to provide money to all U.S. citizens, the government of Puerto Rico needs to focus on PyMEs, the tourism sector and others to complement the federal package,” Feliciano stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.