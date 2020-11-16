The financial setback of restricting businesses to receive customers at 30-percent capacity in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19 prompted Puerto Rico's economic sector to call for Gov. Wanda Vázquez to reconsider the new executive order or to reduce its timeframe to two weeks.
Executive Order 2020-080 came into effect today and is effective until December 11. Vázquez informed that the stricter measures are in response to a reported spike in coronavirus cases, which put the island in an orange zone of elevated risk.
However, commercial spokespersons interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL affirmed that the new restriction to business capacity could lead to thousands of closures, while discouraging consumption in local establishments and boosting online shopping, which would not rebound on the local economy.
They also labeled the restrictions as "unfair" and assured that the private sector has been complying with the established protocols, for which they have invested tens of thousands of dollars.
The president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), Jesús E. Vázquez Rivera, lashed against the new executive order, which he claimed discriminates against the more than 15,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
"Three weeks ago, we denounced that all the political campaigns and electoral process would spark a rise in COVID-19 cases—and that's exactly what happened—and now the big loser is the Puerto Rican economy. Studies have shown that contagion is not spread on businesses but rather on family activities and large-scale events like the elections," he stated.
"We don't understand why there is discrimination against this group of business owners, who already went through a real via crucis in this pandemic," the CUD president said.
He underscored that SMEs were gradually gaining ground after being closed for months and now their recovery will be impeded. "We cannot allow that. Small- and medium-sized-business owners have even indebted themselves to be able to comply with the health measures in this pandemic. There is no reason to impose more restrictions," Vázquez Rivera asserted.
He added that he will request a meeting with the governor and Health Secretary Lorenzo González to seek a solution that will benefit all.
An "Unfair" Determination
Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym), opined that businesses are being blamed for the spike despite not being a culprit. He stressed that the new provisions are an additional obstacle and agreed that it discourages local consumption in favor of online retailers.
"It's a defeat for economic development. There is always space to improve, but businesses have done much more than has been requested. I believe the determination is unfair and it will be very difficult to operate under those conditions," he argued.
Báez added that the executive order came at a bad timing because it halts business in its biggest season.
He was echoed by Adolfo "Tito" González, president of the Puerto Rican Commercial Centers Association (ACCP by its Spanish initials). He said that reducing customer capacity from 55 percent to 30 percent at this time and for four weeks will have a draconian effect on the most important season of the year, without having a signifiant impact on mitigating COVID-19.
"If gyms and casinos can operate at 30-percent capacity—operations that are, by nature, of a much greater risk than visiting a business or shopping center—the reasonable thing should be to keep the level of businesses at greater levels," he said.
González stated that shopping centers have rigorous and successful protocols.
"We hope that the supervision and education by the State, combined with the most important thing, the collaboration of all citizens, will be effective in reducing the levels of contagion so that [businesses don't pay the toll]," he said.
On this regard, Emilio Colón Zavala, spokesman for the private sector in the Economic Affairs Advisory Commission, agreed that the situation is not looking good for the island's commercial sector. “The impact remains to be seen. At the height of Christmas, reducing commercial capacity opens the doors to e-Commerce, money that does not stay here," he emphasized.
He insisted on the need for hospital administrations to also comply because, presumably, they haven't added beds to address the emergency in the eight months that Puerto Rico has been under the pandemic.
A Blunder on Tourism
Moreover, Joaquín Bolívar III, president-elect of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotels and Tourism Association (PRHTA), deemed the restrictions on tourism activity as unfortunate. He affirmed that tourism-related businesses have complied with the protocols established by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.
"Our message has been clear from the beginning of this emergency: any business that is not in compliance should be fined and closed," he said.
He pointed out that limiting the use of beaches greatly affects one of the island's main attractions as a tourist destination, which will cause another drop in hotel reservations. He also said that limiting the capacity of restaurants to 30 percent will aggravate the economic situation of these entrepreneurs.
Gadiel Lebrón, executive director of the Association of Restaurants (Asore), argued that the new executive order places the sector at a very difficult point. “The restaurant situation is very critical, where many are already operating with a 50 percent reduction in sales. This news is an additional blow, which we understand will cause many closures," he said
Spokespersons for the commercial sector insist that decisions are being made without the adequate scientific basis, and that sources of contagion with COVID-19 cannot be attributed to the components of tourism, commercial or gastronomic activity, while the data continues to point to contagion community, to family reunions in residences, and to short-term accommodations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.