Disregarding the looming threats from the Fiscal Oversight and Managing Board (FOMB) Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed House Bill 1224, which amended the 2017 Labor Reform Act to reinstate some rights to workers on the private sector. But Pierluisi’s action has sparked strong criticism from both the private sector and the labor movement.
“I have decided to sign the labor reform bill, which increases the rest period, marginal benefits and employment protections for workers in the private sector in Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi said in a video message.
“This new law makes it more attractive and safer for people to enter the workforce at a time when the vast majority of companies are looking for employees and when we need more workers to advance the reconstruction of Puerto Rico,” he said, referring to the persisting labor shortage that has been affecting the island since last year.
Important takeaways from the new law are as follows:
1. On the subject of unjustified dismissal, an employee is now entitled to two-month salary if he or she had been employed between one and five years prior to the laying-off. If the employee has between 5 and 15 years of employment, the employer is responsible for a three-month salary compensation. If the employee has been with the company for more than 15 years, the compensation would be equivalent to six-month salary.
2. Workers who work 115 hours a month may now accumulate up to 1.25 days of paid vacation and one paid sick day per month. If they do not reach the 115 work hours, they only accumulate half a day of paid vacation leave, and half a day of paid sick leave per month.
3. In the case of businesses with less than 12 employees, part-time workers (less than 115 hours per month) only accumulate “0.25 days of paid vacation leave, and 0.5 days of paid sick leave. Employees working more than 115 hours per month, accumulate 0.5 days and one day sick leave.
4. As for the Christmas Bonus, the law reduces the minimum number of hours of work from 1,350 per year, to 700 hours, for large companies, and to 900 to small and medium size companies. Employees of companies with 16 employees or more will qualify for a bonus of 6% of their salary after working 700 hours. If the employee exceed that threshold of hours, but works for a company with 15 employees or less, the bonus would be 3%.
5. The Law provides for double pay to a student who works on a rest day. However, only if they work in a company that is not considered a microenterprise or a small and medium-sized merchant, as defined in Law 62-2014.
Iván Báez, president of the Puerto Rico Retailers Association (PRRA) criticized the governor’s decision arguing the reform does not take into consideration any future economic planning.
“They continue to sign laws that further weigh down employers at a time when the minimum wage, water, electricity and diesel are increasing. It puts additional pressure on many SMEs. The market should have been allowed to regulate itself.”
It is expected the FOMB will counter with a lawsuit against the government under Title III. In a written statement sent to The Weekly Journal, the Fiscal Board assured it will, "review the legislation to ensure that it is consistent with the certified fiscal plan for Puerto Rico, as required by Promesa."
According to Pierluisi, “the board alleges that it [the Labor Reform] would negatively affect the economy, labor participation and the effectiveness of the credit to work program… I do not agree.”
The Governor considers the position of the board does not make sense “because what we are doing is improving the compensation and rights of the working class, especially when there is a shortage of employees in key sectors such as construction and tourism.”
Mateo Cidre, president of the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (Asore, for its Spanish acronym) had a bleaker outlook on the matter. “I cannot rule out that tomorrow many businesses will be forced to let their employees go because there is no demand to maintain the operation, and others will have to close.”
