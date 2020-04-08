The Puerto Rico Economic Development Alliance launched a campaign in support of regaining pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States.
The private sector is asking for endorsements through change.org under the slogan "Bring Manufacturing Back."
"The return of that manufacturing to American territory not only guarantees national security, it also guarantees our fellow citizens in the mainland the continuity of the supply of products related to health and that come from American territory," said the spokesperson of the organization, Rodrigo Masses.
The beginning of the campaign coincides with published information that raises questions about the contracting process in the government of Puerto Rico and that seriously injure initiatives such as "Bring Manufacturing Back," detracting credibility from the local government's operation.
The Alliance is urging that Executive Order 2020-27 be amended or a new order be adopted with appropriate controls to ensure transparency and cleanliness in the hiring process.
According to Masses, leaving the executive order as is "is like putting a green light for corruption; it's inviting corruption to invade Puerto Rico."
Masses noted that two essential requirements are that the contracts be validated by the federal and state entities concerned, and that they be considered bonafide companies, with economic solvency and proven experience in the field of the product or service to be hired.
