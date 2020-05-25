Ahead of hurricane season on the island, Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (PRiMEX) begins a cycle of free webinars focused on guiding manufacturing companies on the importance of reviewing plans and best practices to be prepared for the the impact of a possible hurricane.
The first online event will be held this Thursday, May 28 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with the participation of the expert and director of emergency management from Bayamón, Manuel Félix. To register, access www.primexpr.org.
"The University of Colorado predicted that in the new hurricane season the island will face up to eight hurricanes, of which four will be category three or more. Sixteen storms are expected to form in the region. At PRiMEX we reaffirm the need to prepare on time and prevent any situation that could jeopardize the operation of the company. This series of webinars is part of making sure we have the tools and are prepared," explained Ramón Vega, director of the Manufacturing Disaster Assistance Program.
Vega highlighted the importance of establishing contingency plans in companies for the safety of their employees and the prompt reestablishment of operations after the impact of an atmospheric phenomenon or health crisis, such as the one experienced worldwide due to the spread of the COVID-19.
He announced other workshops focused on Pandemic Business Continuity Plans, Remote Work, Return to Work, Industry 4.0, among other topics.
For more information, call (787) 756-0505.
